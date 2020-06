View this post on Instagram

1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility.

