दैनिक भास्करJul 09, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
भले ही वरुण धवन नेपोटिज्म पर चल रही बहस में शामिल किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन उनका सोशल वर्क इससे प्रभावित नहीं हो रहा है। वरुण ने बॉलीवुड के 200 डांसर्स को सीधे उनके खातों में पैसा भेजकर इस मुश्किल दौर में उनकी मदद की है। इस बात का खुलासा कभी बैकग्राउंड डांसर रहे राज सुरानी ने किया। राज ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर वरुण धवन के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
@varundvn the kindest of heart and our superhero has now came up in support of our @bollywooddancers9 ❤❤we are extremely thankful for such a gesture of yours during this crisis☺ You guys helping the #dancers are like treasure for them☺❤ . Thanks a ton @varundvn for showing up your love and support to these needy #dancers ☺☺ Lots and lots of blessings for you and wish you the best for future🌸👍
राज ने बताया - वरुण ने जरूरतमंदों की मदद की। इनमें से कईयों के साथ उन्होंने अपनी 3 डांस बेस्ड फिल्मों में काम किया है। वे उनके बारे में बहुत चिंतित थे कि ये लोग अपना जीवन कैसे चला रहे होंगे। उन्होंने डांसर्स की मदद करने का वादा किया था। ऐसे कई डांसर्स हैं जो लगातार अपने लैंडलॉर्ड से किराए को लेकर मुसीबतें झेल रहे हैं। कुछ पैरेंट्स की दवाओं को लेकर परेशान हैं। हम उन सबके आभारी हैं जो डांसर्स की मदद कर रहे हैं। भले ही शूटिंग शुरू हो गई है लेकिन डांसर्स को अभी लम्बा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।
कुली नंबर वन में आएंगे नजर
बात अगर वरुण के अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स की करें तो वे सारा अली खान के साथ कुली नंबर वन में नजर आएंगे जो थिएटर्स में रिलीज होगी। इस फिल्म में गोविंदा पर पिक्चराइज किया गया गाना मैं तो रस्ते से जा रहा था भी रीक्रिएट किया जाएगा। गाने को बैंगलुरु में भेलपुरी के कई सारे स्टॉल्स के बीच शूट किया गया है।