नहीं रहे सौमित्र:दिग्गज अभिनेता सौमित्र चटर्जी का 85 की उम्र में निधन, कोविड-19 से संक्रमण के बाद एक महीने से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे

सौमित्र चटर्जी ने अपने करियर में करीब 100 फिल्मों में काम किया था।
  • सौमित्र चटर्जी ने डायरेक्टर सत्यजीत रे के साथ 14 फिल्मों में काम किया है
  • 2012 में चटर्जी को दादा साहब फाल्के अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था

दिग्गज बंगाली फिल्म अभिनेता सौमित्र चटर्जी का कोलकाता के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है। 85 साल के सौमित्र को करीब एक महीने पहले कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। तब से उनकी हालत में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव आ रहा था। शनिवार को अस्पताल की ओर से बुलेटिन जारी कर उनकी हालत बेहद गंभीर बताई गई थी और कहा गया था कि कोई चमत्कार ही उन्हें बचा सकता है।

कोरोना हुआ, फिर ठीक भी हो गया

सौमित्र को 6 अक्टूबर को हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया था, 7 अक्टूबर को उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जबकि 15 अक्टूबर को वे कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त हो गए थे। चटर्जी ने सितंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में ही एक सीरीज की शूटिंग पूरी की थी और वह परमब्रत चट्टोपाध्याय की फिल्म 'अभिज्ञान' की शूटिंग भी कर रहे थे। इसके अलावा वह अपनी बायोपिक और डॉक्युमेंट्री पर भी काम कर रहे थे।

सत्यजीत रे के साथ कोलेबोरेशन पॉपुलर रहा

सौमित्र चटर्जी को खासकर ऑस्कर विनिंग डायरेक्टर सत्यजीत रे के साथ कोलेबोरेशन के लिए जाना जाता है। दोनों ने साथ में 14 फिल्मों में काम किया था। ये बांग्ला फिल्में हैं - 'अपुर संसार', 'देवी', 'तीन कन्या', 'अभिजन', 'चारुलता', 'कुपुरुष', 'अरंयेर दिन रात्रि', 'अशनी संकेत', 'सोनार केला', 'जोय बाबा फेलुनाथ', 'हीरक राजार देशे', 'घरे बैरे', 'गणशत्रु' और 'शाखा प्रोशाखा'। चटर्जी ने अपने करियर में करीब 100 फिल्मों में काम किया है, जिनमें दो हिंदी फिल्में 'निरुपमा' और 'हिंदुस्तानी सिपाही' भी शामिल हैं। उन्होंने हिंदी में 'स्त्री का पत्र' नाम से फिल्म डायरेक्ट भी की है।

ये बड़े सम्मान भी मिले

  • 2012 में एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री का सबसे बड़ा सम्मान दादा साहब फाल्के अवॉर्ड मिला।
  • तीन बार नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड से नवाजे गए।
  • 2004 में भारत सरकार ने सौमित्र को पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया।
