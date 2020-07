कोरोना में एक और बुरी खबर:बीते जमाने की दिग्गज अभिनेत्री कुमकुम का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, प्यासा, CID, मदर इंडिया जैसी फिल्मों में किया था काम

View this post on Instagram

yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker 2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone... #ripkumkum Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Raji'oun

