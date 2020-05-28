Change Cookies Settings

फाइनेंशियल फिटनेस / लाॅकडाउन के दौरान विद्युत जामवाल बिजनेस आइडियाज को सपोर्ट करेंगे, गुडविल फॉर गुड प्लेटफॉर्म लॉन्च किया

COVID-19 Pandemic: Vidyut Jammwal Begins Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs in India amid COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic: Vidyut Jammwal Begins Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs in India amid COVID-19 Pandemic

दैनिक भास्कर

May 28, 2020, 06:25 PM IST

फिटनेस को लेकर सुपर एक्टिव एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल अब इंडिया की फाइनेंशियल फिटनेस पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। विद्युत ने अपना एक प्लेटफॉर्म गुडविल फॉर गुड लॉन्च किया है। इसके जरिए वे नए एंटरप्रेन्योर्स को प्रमोट करेंगे। इसके लिए विद्युत ने एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। 

विद्युत ने कहा कि मैं जो कुछ भी आज हूं, उसकी वजह सालों से लोगों से मिला हुआ प्यार है। गुडविल फॉर गुड एक ऐसी शुरुआत है, जो मेरे दिल के काफी करीब है। जो कुछ भी मुझे समाज से मिला है, उसे वापस करने का यह मेरा तरीका है। मेरे पास कई ऐसे आइडिया आए, जिनमें बदलाव लाने की ताकत थी। लेकिन, ऐसे आइडिया वालों के पास इसे दिखाने का कोई मंच नहीं था। गुडविल फॉर गुड के जरिए मैं ऐसे तेज दिमाग वालों और उनके अपरंपरागत तरीकों को प्रमोट करूंगा।

