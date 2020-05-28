दैनिक भास्करMay 28, 2020, 06:25 PM IST
फिटनेस को लेकर सुपर एक्टिव एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल अब इंडिया की फाइनेंशियल फिटनेस पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। विद्युत ने अपना एक प्लेटफॉर्म गुडविल फॉर गुड लॉन्च किया है। इसके जरिए वे नए एंटरप्रेन्योर्स को प्रमोट करेंगे। इसके लिए विद्युत ने एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है।
With all of us in phase 4 of the lockdown our focus will now shift from physical and mental health to Economic health. With #GoodwillForGood I hope to use the Goodwill I have earned from you all for your good. If you are a startup or in need of Help to jumpstart/promote your business simply head to https://www.actionherofilms.in and fill in the details. You just might be the recipient of a #FreeEndorsement from me.
विद्युत ने कहा कि मैं जो कुछ भी आज हूं, उसकी वजह सालों से लोगों से मिला हुआ प्यार है। गुडविल फॉर गुड एक ऐसी शुरुआत है, जो मेरे दिल के काफी करीब है। जो कुछ भी मुझे समाज से मिला है, उसे वापस करने का यह मेरा तरीका है। मेरे पास कई ऐसे आइडिया आए, जिनमें बदलाव लाने की ताकत थी। लेकिन, ऐसे आइडिया वालों के पास इसे दिखाने का कोई मंच नहीं था। गुडविल फॉर गुड के जरिए मैं ऐसे तेज दिमाग वालों और उनके अपरंपरागत तरीकों को प्रमोट करूंगा।