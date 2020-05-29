दैनिक भास्करMay 29, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
मुंबई.
अदा शर्मा लॉकडाउन के बाद से अपनी मस्तीभरी अदाओं से फैंस को एंटरटेन कर रही हैं। इसी बीच एक्ट्रेस घर के कामों पर भी पूरा ध्यान दे रही हैं। जहां कुछ दिनों पहले अदा वर्कआउट करते हुए पोछा लगा रही थीं वहीं अब नए वीडियो में वो मार्शल आर्ट्स करते हुए कपड़े सुखा रही हैं। उन्होंने इसका क्रेडिट अपने कमांडो को स्टार विद्यूत जामवाल को दिया है।
इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अदा ने एक मजेदार वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो पहले कपड़े को निचोड़ती हैं फिर उससे मार्शल आर्ट करती हैं। इसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक लड़की को देखा तो ऐसा लगा, भावना रेड्डी (अदा की मां) की स्टाइल मे। विद्यूत देव सिंह जामवाल ने मुझे सिखाया है कि क्वारैंटीन में वॉशिंग मशीन कम ड्रायर कैसे बनते हैं। दुनिया का सबसे अच्छा कमांडो। बेस्ट शेफ, बेस्ट मार्शल आर्टिस्ट और ये मेरा बेस्ट फ्रेंड भी बन गया है'।
Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga - Bhavana Reddy style 😆💪 How to be a washing machine cum dryer in qurantine taught to me by Vidyut DevSingh Jammwal, world's best Commando , best Martial Artist, best Chef who also happens to be my best friend 😁🤣👺🙅 . i took creative liberties and tweaked the lyrics slightly 😬 (sing with me) Hooooo...ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise kung fu ki champ, she' s missing - fashion week ramp, jaise piano ki taan, like the - gulkhand of the paan jaise laaton ki shaan from - mumbai to milan Jaise haath mein ho ek jalta mashaaaaaal.... hooooooooo
आगे अदा ने एक लड़की को देखा तो गाने की लिरिक्स बदल कर फैंस को कुछ नया सुनाया है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैंने अपनी क्रिएटिव आजादी के साथ लिरिक्स को थोड़ा बदला है। मेरे साथ गाओ। हो.. एक लड़की को देखा तो ऐसा लगा जैसे कुंगफू की चैंप। जिसे याद आ रही है फैशन वीक रैंप, जैसे पियानो की तान। पसंद है गुलकंद का पान जैसे लातों की शाम। मुंबई से मिलान, जैसे हाथ में हो एक जलता मशाल। हो..'।
Tag all your friends who should do this today ! . Creative katka adah_ki_adah style ! . Many of you will say no time to exercise now because we have to clean our houses ..I have a solution for that 😁 katka-mein-bhi-adah 💃😉 . If the phone rings don't succumb to the weapon of mass distraction 😁😁 bulate hai aur jaa bhi sakte hai...lekin corona ke baad till then stay home , stay safe, stay clean ♥️
