मुश्किल में फंसे विजय राज:छेड़छाड़ के आरोपों के चलते विजय राज फिल्म ‘शेरनी’ से बाहर, प्रोड्यूसर्स को होगा 2 करोड़ का नुकसान!

18 मिनट पहले
छेड़छाड़ के आरोपों से घिरे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता विजय राज को विद्या बालन स्‍टारर फिल्‍म ‘शेरनी’ से बाहर निकाल दिया गया है। विजय राज को हटाने की सूरत में प्रोड्यूसर्स को हर दिन के हिसाब से 20 लाख रुपए का घाटा है। वह इसलिए कि विजय राज फिल्‍म के पहले शेड्यूल से हैं।

उन्‍हें हटाने के चलते फिल्‍म को रीशूट करना होगा। यानी विद्या बालन आदि कलाकारों व प्रोडक्शन के पूरे लोगों से वही सीन रीक्रिएट करने होंगे। विजय राज कुल 22 दिनों से शूट में हैं। ऐसे में दो करोड़ रुपए का घाटा होना तय है। प्रोड्यूसर्स अपने नाम पर किसी तरह के विवाद का दाग नहीं रहने देना चाहते। तभी उन्‍होंने विजय राज को तत्‍काल प्रभाव से हटा दिया है। उनकी जगह किसी और को कास्ट किया जाएगा।

असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर है पीड़िता

सूत्रों ने मुताबिक,'महज 13 दिन पहले फिल्‍म का दूसरा शेड्यूल बालाघाट में शुरू हुआ था। पहला शेड्यूल लॉकडाउन से पहले भूतपलासी गांव में 13 दिनों के लिए हुआ था। अब मगर 29 अक्‍टूबर को बालाघाट के रेंजर्स यूनिवर्सिटी में सेट पर सरेआम विजय राज पर एक असिस्‍टेंट डायरेक्‍टर ने गलत ढंग से छूने का आरोप लगाया। पहले तो प्रोडक्‍शन के लोगों के सामने विजय राज ने उस पीड़िता से विजय राज ने माफी मांगी। पर दो तीन बाद उस पीड़िता ने विजय राज पर पुलिस केस दर्ज कर दिया।

विजय राज ने मांग ली पीड़िता से माफी

सूत्रों ने कहा, घटना वैनिटी वैन के भीतर या होटल में बुलाकर मोलेस्‍ट करने की नहीं है। सेट पर विजय राज ने उस पीड़िता के कंधे पर हाथ रखा। विजय राज की दलील है कि इसके पीछे उनकी इंटेंशन गलत नहीं थी। पीड़िता की उम्र की उनकी बेटी है।

बेटी की उम्र की किसी लड़की के साथ ऐसा करने की बात वो सपने में भी वो नहीं सोच सकते। फिर भी पीड़िता को गलत महसूस हुआ है तो इसके लिए वो माफी मांगते हैं। मगर पीड़िता उन्‍हें माफ नहीं कर पाई।

तीन दिन बाद उसने विजय राज पर पुलिस केस कर दिया। सूत्रों ने यह भी बताया कि इस घटना से विद्या बालन और बाकी कलाकार सदमें में थे। हालांकि ‘शो मस्‍ट गो ऑन’ की तर्ज पर शूटिंग होती रही।

विजय राज को मिली जमानत

पीड़िता की शिकायत के बाद विजय राज को मंगलवार को महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया जिले से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। विजय के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 354- (स्त्री की लज्जा भंग करना) के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया था। गिरफ्तारी के कुछ समय बाद विजय को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया।

दुबई में ड्रग्स केस में हुए थे गिरफ्तार

इससे पहले विजय राज 2005 में दुबई में ड्रग रखने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। बाद में वह जमानत पर रिहा हुए थे।

'कौवा बिरयानी' सीन के लिए हुए थे फेमस

विजयराज राज बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'रन' में अपने 'कौवा बिरयानी' वाले सीन के लिए बेहद लोकप्रिय हुए थे। उनकी कुछ चर्चित फिल्मों में धमाल, वेलकम, दीवाने हुए पागल, रघु रोमियो, मुंबई एक्सप्रेस, बॉम्बे टू गोवा और मानसून वेडिंग शामिल हैं।

