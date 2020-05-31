Change Cookies Settings

क्यूट रिक्वेस्ट / पापा के कहने पर छोटी सी बच्ची ने मांगी सोनू सूद से मदद,पूछा- सोनू अंकल मां को नानी के घर पहुंचा दोगे ?

दैनिक भास्कर

May 31, 2020, 01:05 PM IST

सोनू सूद हजारों प्रवासियों को उनके घर भेज चुके हैं। टोल फ्री नंबर जारी कर लोगों से संपर्क में भी हैं। उनके दिए वॉट्सऐप नंबर पर आने वाली मदद की अपील की रफ्तार आप देख सकते हैं। वहीं एक मजेदार वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक छोटी सी बच्ची उनसे मदद मांग रही है। सुनिए जरा क्या कह रही है ये बच्ची...

सेलेब फोटोग्राफर विरल भयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर सोनू से जुड़ी पोस्ट शेयर की हैं। जिनमें से एक महाराष्ट्र के गर्वनर से सोनू की मुलाकात का जिक्र भी है। सोनू के काम की सराहना करते हुए महाराष्ट्र के गवर्नर भगतसिंह कोशियारी ने उन्हें अपना पूरा समर्थन देने का वादा किया है।

रविवार को जाने वाले प्रवासियों का एक वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ है जिसमें सोनू एक बार फिर लोगों को भेजने के लिए पहुंचे। रविवार तक करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा लोग बसों से उनके घरों तक भेजे जा चुके हैं। वीडियो में लोग सोनू के लिए तालियां बजाते और दुआएं करते भी नजर आए। इस दौरान उनके साथ नीति गोयल भी नजर आईं, जो सोनू की घर भेजो मुहिम में उनका साथ दे रही हैं।

