दैनिक भास्करMay 31, 2020, 01:05 PM IST
सोनू सूद हजारों प्रवासियों को उनके घर भेज चुके हैं। टोल फ्री नंबर जारी कर लोगों से संपर्क में भी हैं। उनके दिए वॉट्सऐप नंबर पर आने वाली मदद की अपील की रफ्तार आप देख सकते हैं। वहीं एक मजेदार वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक छोटी सी बच्ची उनसे मदद मांग रही है। सुनिए जरा क्या कह रही है ये बच्ची...
Meanwhile #sonusood is getting a lot of requests 😜😋 . . 🎥 @soni.piya #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
सेलेब फोटोग्राफर विरल भयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर सोनू से जुड़ी पोस्ट शेयर की हैं। जिनमें से एक महाराष्ट्र के गर्वनर से सोनू की मुलाकात का जिक्र भी है। सोनू के काम की सराहना करते हुए महाराष्ट्र के गवर्नर भगतसिंह कोशियारी ने उन्हें अपना पूरा समर्थन देने का वादा किया है।
#sonusood meets the Governor of Maharashtra #bhagatsinghkoshyari . He applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. 👍
रविवार को जाने वाले प्रवासियों का एक वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ है जिसमें सोनू एक बार फिर लोगों को भेजने के लिए पहुंचे। रविवार तक करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा लोग बसों से उनके घरों तक भेजे जा चुके हैं। वीडियो में लोग सोनू के लिए तालियां बजाते और दुआएं करते भी नजर आए। इस दौरान उनके साथ नीति गोयल भी नजर आईं, जो सोनू की घर भेजो मुहिम में उनका साथ दे रही हैं।
There is absolutely no stopping for @Sonu_Sood. These are fresh visuals of today early morning where the actor personally bid aideu to the tailors and hand pullers stuck in Mumbai to their respective homes in UP, Jharkhand & Bihar. Till now more than 15,000 migrants have been sent to their respective homes under the #GharBhejo initiative started by him & @goel.neeti. #sonusood #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
