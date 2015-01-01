पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विराट का मैसेज अनुष्का पर भारी:विराट कोहली ने दी दिवाली पर पटाखे न चलाने की सलाह, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने अनुष्का को किया ट्रोल

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली पर क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली ने फैन्स को शुभकामनाएं दीं और अपने मैसेज में पटाखे न चलाने की अपील भी की। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को उनका यह संदेश पसंद नहीं आया। वे उनके साथ-साथ उनकी पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा को भी बुरी तरह ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर अनुष्का के #अनुष्का_अपना_कुत्ता_संभाल ट्रेंड किया जा रहा है।

ट्रोल्स ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "विराट 10 दिन पहले तुमने अपना जन्मदिन पटाखे चलाकर मनाया था, तब वे ऑक्सीजन छोड़ रहे थे। जब दिवाली आई तो वही पटाखे प्रदूषण करने लगे। बकरीद, न्यू ईयर, क्रिसमस पर ये घटिया वीडियो क्यों नहीं बनाते?"

एक यूजर का ट्वीट है, "हम तो पटाखे फोड़ेंगे। प्रदूषण के नाम पर पटाखों पर रोक लगाना अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से हिंदू कल्चर पर हमला है। हर बार हम हिंदुओं को भुगतना पड़ता है क्यों? राष्ट्रवादी होने के कारण?"

एक यूजर का ट्वीट है, "दिवाली पर पटाखों पर रोक लगाना क्रिसमस पर पेड़ और बकरीद पर बकरे पर रोक लगाने जैसा है।"

कुछ मीम, जो विराट के मैसेज के बाद बने...

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

