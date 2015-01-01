पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Vishal Dadlani Said We Have Kindly Credited Only Because We Composed Original Deedar De In 2004 But We Haven't Done Remix In Chhalaang

कम्पोजर का कन्फेशन:विशाल ददलानी बोले- 'छलांग' के लिए दीदार दे का रीमिक्स नहीं बनाया, हमने ओरिजनल सॉन्ग बनाया था इसलिए क्रेडिट दिया गया

11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

राजकुमार राव और नुसरत भरुचा की फिल्म छलांग में एक गाना रिलीज किया गया था- दीदार दे, यह गाना 2005 में आई फिल्म दस में सुनाई दिया था। जिसे कम्पोजर विशाल-शेखर ने तैयार किया था। इस फिल्म में भी दोनों का नाम क्रेडिट किया गया है। हालांकि विशाल ददलानी ने इस मामले में एक ट्वीट करके यह जानकारी दी है।

दीदार दे सॉन्ग, सुनिधि चौहान ने गाया था। जबकि यह रीमिक्स असीस कौर और देव नेगी ने गाया है। रीक्रिएट किए गए सॉन्ग की लिरिक्स पंछी जालौनवी ने लिखे हैं।

सालों से हमारा म्यूजिक पसंद करने का शुक्रिया
विशाल ने लिखा-हमें पूरे सम्मान के साथ यहां क्रेडिट दिया गया है, सिर्फ इसलिए क्योंकि हमने ओरिजनल दीदार दे का ओरिजनल म्यूजिक 2004 में तैयार किया था। हालांकि हमने यह रीमिक्स नहीं बनाया है। फिल्म और उसकी टीम को हमारी शुभकामनाएं। हमारे म्यूजिक को सालों से पसंद करने के लिए शुक्रिया।

​​टाईटल और रिलीज डेट बदलती रही
बात छलांग की करें तो यह हंसल मेहता की फिल्म है। पहले इसका टाईटल तुर्रम खान रखा गया था, बाद में छलांग कर दिया गया। फिल्म जनवरी 2020 में रिलीज होनी थी, बाद में डेट बढ़ गई। फिर लॉकडाउन लग गया। अब काम वापस शुरू हुआ तो इसे OTT प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज किया जा रहा है।

