विवादित बयान का साइड इफेक्ट:विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने युवराज सिंह के पिता योगराज को फिल्म से निकाला, बोले- ऐसे लोग हिंसा पैदा करना चाहते हैं

20 मिनट पहले
फिल्ममेकर विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने युवराज सिंह के पिता और अभिनेता योगराज सिंह को अपनी फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' से निकाल दिया है। विवेक ने योगराज को फिल्म में अहम किरदार के लिए चुना था, जिसकी शूटिंग लॉकडाउन से पहले मार्च में शुरू होने वाली थी। ताजा चर्चा यह है कि हाल ही में योगराज सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के दौरान जो बयान दिया, उसके चलते विवेक ने उन्हें फिल्म से हटा दिया है।

विवेक ने योगराज को पत्र लिखा

विवेक ने एक बातचीत में कहा- मेरी योगराज सिंह से लंबी चर्चा हुई थी। मैंने उन्हें अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका में कास्ट किया था। मैं जानता था कि विवादित बयान देने का उनका इतिहास रहा है। फिर भी मैंने इसे नजरअंदाज कर दिया। क्योंकि मैं अक्सर आर्ट और आर्टिस्ट को मिक्स नहीं करता।

मैं हमेशा राजनीति को आर्टिस्ट्स से दूर रखता हूं। लेकिन जब मुझे उनकी स्पीच के बारे में पता चला तो मैं हैरान रह गया। क्योंकि मैं यह बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकता कि कोई महिलाओं के बारे में इस तरीके से बात करे। यह किसी हिंदू या मुस्लिम महिला के बारे में नहीं है। यह उस तरीके के बारे में है, जिसमें महिलाओं के बारे में बुरा बोला गया था।

उन्होंने घृणित और विभाजनकारी नरेटिव की कोशिश भी की। मेरी फिल्म कश्मीर में हुए अल्पसंख्यकों के नरसंहार पर है। मैं इसमें ऐसे किसी इंसान को नहीं चुन सकता, जो धर्म के आधार पर समाज को बांटने की कोशिश करे। इसलिए मैंने उन्हें एक पत्र भेजकर बता दिया है कि वे अब मेरी फिल्म का हिस्सा नहीं हैं।

'मैं सच्चाई उजागर करने वाली फिल्म बनाता हूं'

विवेक ने आगे कहा, "मैं ऐसी फिल्में बनाता हूं, जो सच्चाई उजागर करती हैं और मैं नहीं चाहता कि यह इंसान इस सच्चाई का हिस्सा बने। उन्होंने जो भी कहा, वह घृणित था और ऐसे लोग हिंसा पैदा करना चाहते हैं।"

योगराज सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन को सपोर्ट करते हुए हिंदुओं के लिए गद्दार शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था और कहा था कि उन्होंने 100 साल तक मुगलों की गुलामी की है। अपने बयान में उन्होंने महिलाओं के लिए भी बेहद आपत्तिजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया था।

युवराज ने पिता के बयान से खुद को अलग किया

युवराज सिंह ने खुद को पिता के बयान से अलग कर लिया है। उन्होंने शनिवार (12 दिसंबर) को अपने 39वें जन्मदिन पर सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट साझा की। इसमें उन्होंने योगराज सिंह के बयान को व्यक्तिगत बताया और कहा कि वे अपने पिता के जैसी विचारधारा नहीं रखते। युवराज ने यह भी कहा कि वे अपने पिता द्वारा दिए गए बयान से बेहद आहत हैं।

