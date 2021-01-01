पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

82 की हुईं वहीदा रहमान:जब बचपन में डांस सीखने की जिद कर बैठी थीं वहीदा जी, गुरु ने कहा था-मैं मुस्लिम को भरतनाट्यम नहीं सिखाती

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस वहीदा रहमान 82 साल की हो गई हैं। 3 फरवरी 1938 को तमिलनाडु में जन्मीं वहीदा ने 50 के दशक से वहीदा ने दर्शकों के दिलों ऐसा जादू चलाया कि उनकी सादगी और अदाकारी के चर्चे आज भी होते हैं। प्यासा, गाइड,सीआईडी, कागज के फूल, चौदहवीं का चांद, साहब बीवी और गुलाम जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आईं वहीदा रहमान की गिनती बॉलीवुड की सबसे सफल अभिनेत्रियों में की जाती है।

वहीदा जी बहुत ही बेहतरीन भरतनाट्यम डांसर हैं। उन्होंने उस दौर में इसे सीखना शुरू किया था, जब मुस्लिम परिवारों में यह अच्छा नहीं माना जाता था। यहां तक कि शुरुआत में उनकी गुरु ने भी उन्हें अपनी शिष्या बनाने से इनकार कर दिया था।

पहले मां ने की थी टालने की कोशिश

वहीदा को बचपन से ही भरतनाट्यम का शौक था और वो अक्सर अपनी अम्मी से जिद करती थीं कि उन्हें किसी अच्छे उस्ताद यानी गुरु से उन्हें तालीम दिलवाई जाए। अम्मी रूढ़ीवादी विचारधारा की नहीं थीं, फिर भी मुस्लिम परिवार से होने के नाते उन्होंने अपनी बेटी की बात टालने की कोशिश की। हालांकि, जब वहीदा जिद पर अड़ी रहीं तो उनकी अम्मी उन्हें भरतनाट्यम के मशहूर गुरु जयलक्ष्मी अल्वा के पास ले गईं।

वहीदा ने जब जयलक्ष्मी अल्वा को सलाम किया तो उन्होंने पूछा, 'मुस्लिम हो?' जवाब में हां में मिला। इसके बाद अल्वा ने कहा, 'मैं मुस्लिम को भरतनाट्यम नहीं सिखाती। चार दिन सीखोगी, फिर घर और खानदान के डर से सीखना बंद कर दोगी। मैं ऐसी शिष्या नहीं बनाती, जो तालीम अधूरी छोड़ दे।" जब गुरूजी ने भरतनाट्यम सिखाने से इनकार कर दिया तो वहीदा जिद पर अड़ गईं।

गुरूजी ने मंगवाई कुंडली

वहीदा की जिद के आगे गुरुजी झुक गईं। लेकिन एक शर्त रख दी। उन्होंने उनसे जन्म कुंडली मंगवाई। कहा, 'अगर कुंडली में हुआ कि तुम मुझसे सीखकर किसी काबिल बनोगी तो ही मैं तुम्हे भरतनाट्यम सिखाऊंगी।' वहीदा के पास कुंडली नहीं थी और न ही ला सकती थीं। लेकिन भरतनाट्यम सीखने की उनकी जिद बरकरार थी। तब गुरूजी ने उनसे उनकी जन्मतिथि, समय, स्थान समेत सारी जानकारी ली और कहा, "तुम कल आना, मैं खुद ही कुंडली बनाकर देख लूंगी, फिर फैसला लूंगी।"

जयलक्ष्मी अल्वा ने रातभर मेहनत की और वहीदा की जन्म कुंडली बनाई। अगले दिन शाम को जन्म वहीदा वहां पहुंचीं तो गुरुजी ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। उनका व्यवहार एकदम अलग था। यह देख वहीदा और उनकी मां हैरान थीं। तब गुरुजी ने कहा, "कल से तालीम लेने आ जाओ। मैंने देख लिया, पढ़ लिया। तुम्हारी कुंडली में लिखा है कि तुम मेरा नाम रोशन करोगी और भरतनाट्यम का मान रखोगी।" इसके बाद वहीदा के भरतनाट्यम का सफर शुरू हुआ। 22 जुलाई 2015 को 81 साल की उम्र में अल्वा का निधन हो गया।

