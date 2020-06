View this post on Instagram

Very sad news for us all.. the most talented Singer and Composer who has given so many hits to the industry my big brother @thesajidwajid just left us ..May Allah bless his soul, Rest in peace. Love you always and miss you brother. Your music is evergreen..Such a huge loss to the Bollywood industry.

