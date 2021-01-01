पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खास बातचीत:सरिता जोशी बोलीं- वेब सीरीज 'मेट्रो पार्क 2' में बेटी पूरबी के साथ पहली बार काम कर बहुत अच्छा लगा

3 घंटे पहले

वेब सीरीज 'मेट्रो पार्क' का दूसरा सीजन 29 जनवरी को रिलीज किया जा चुका है। 'मेट्रो पार्क 2' में पूरी स्टार कास्ट पहले सीजन वाली ही है। लेकिन वेब सीरीज के दूसरे सीजन में एक्ट्रेस पूरबी की मां सरिता जोशी भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। उन्होंने पहली बार अपनी छोटी बेटी पूरबी के साथ काम किया है। दैनिक भास्कर से खास बात चीत के दौरान सरिता जोशी ने वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग और अपने अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स के बारे में भी बताया।

Q. 'मेट्रो पार्क 2' की शूटिंग किस तरह की ?
A. दरसल, कैमरामैन ने मुझे टेक्निकल चीजों के बारे में बताया। जैसे किस तरह का कैमरा एंगल होना चाहिए, स्पेस कितनी रखनी है। इसके साथ ही डायरेक्टर ने मुझे बताया था कि टाइमिंग का ध्यान रखना होगा। गले से लेकर सिर तक कब कैसे रखना है। जब भी में अपने डायलॉग्स बोलती थी। उसके पहले मैं अपने दिमाग में दूसरे एक्टर्स के डायलॉग भी याद रखती थी। यह कुछ अलग और मजेदार समय था। जहां मुझे कई नई चीजें सीखने का मौका मिला।

Q. बेटी पूरबी के साथ काम करने का अनुभव कैसा रहा ?
A. पूरबी के साथ पूरा दिन बिताने का मतलब ही एक्टिंग करना होता है। क्योंकि वो हर वक्त सबको हंसाती रहती हैं। कई बार यह होता है कि हम बहुत ही सीरियस बात कर रहे होते हैं, लेकिन उस वक्त अचानक से पूरबी कुछ ऐसा बोल देती हैं, जिसके बाद सभी हंसने लगते हैं। जब कुछ बहुत ही ज्यादा सीरियस होता है, अगर मुझसे कोई गलती हो जाती है। तो उसका एक ही शब्द आपको सुनने मिलेगा और वह सिर्फ इतना कहेगी मम्मी बस। पूरबी मेरी जिंदगी है, वो छोटी से बड़ी कब हो गई पता ही नहीं चला। वह जब भी मेरे आस पास रहती है, मैं बहुत खुश रहती हूं। आप उसका काम भी देख सकते हैं। वो ऐसे रोल चुनती है, जो हमेशा अलग होते हैं। हमारे अमेरिका वाले रिश्तेदार हैं, वे हमेशा फोन के जरिए या फिर जब भी मिलते हैं तो कहते हैं कि वो बहुत ही कमाल की है। ज्यादातर लोग भी यही कहते हैं कि आपकी बेटी बहुत ही बढ़िया काम कर रही है, कितनी अच्छी है। इस तरह से उसकी तारीफ करते हैं।

Q. किस तरह आपने इस सीरीज को शूट किया, यह कितना मुश्किल था ?
A. मुझे ज्यादा मुश्किल नहीं लगा। हां यह चीज थी कि हमारे पास घर के काम ज्यादा रहते थे और शूटिंग भी करनी होती थी। उस वक्त दोनों काम को मैनेज करना थोड़ा मुश्किल जरूर हो जाता था। जब 'मेट्रो पार्क 2' का काम आया तो मुझे बहुत खुशी हुई। प्रोफेशनल काम प्रोफेशनल होता है और उसे करने में भी मजा आता है। जब मैं घर में शूट कर रही थी उस वक्त मैंने मेकअप किया था, कॉस्ट्यूम पहने थे। जिसके बाद में कैरेक्टर में आ गई थी। लेकिन मुझे एक्शन सुनने की आदत है। जिसके बिना मुझसे काम नहीं होता है। तो वहां पर मेरी मदद करने के लिए मेरी बड़ी बेटी केतकी दवे और उसकी बेटी आ गई थी। केतकी के आ जाने के बाद मुझे बहुत ही आसानी हो गई थी। क्योंकि उसे कैमरा एंगल और और टेक्निकल चीजों के बारे में पता था। जिसके कारण मुझे बहुत आसानी हो गई थी। कई बार जब हम कॉमेडी करते हैं तो अपना इनपुट ही उसमें देते हैं। लेकिन यहां पर ऐसा करना मुमकिन नहीं था। यहां पर मुझे डर ये लग रहा था कि अगर मैंने यहां पर कुछ चेंज किया तो रणबीर और पूरबी वहां पर क्या कहने वाले हैं जो मुझे पाता नहीं है, तो वह कैसे मैनेज होगा। इस लिए मुझे इन बातों का ध्यान रखना पड़ता था कि जो भी चीजें स्क्रिप्ट में दी गई हैं, मुझे सिर्फ वही करना है। उससे एक परसेंट ना ज्यादा करना है, ना कम।

Q. आने वाले समय में क्या कोई फिल्म या सीरीज करने वाली हैं ?
A. जी हां, मैं शरमन जोशी के साथ एक फिल्म कर रही हूं। जिसकी शूटिंग जल्द ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इससे पहले भी 2-3 फिल्में ऑफर हुई थीं। जिनकी शूटिंग आउटडोर होनी थी। जिसके कारण मुझे तब मना करना पड़ा था। तब कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन भी नहीं आई थी। वैसे भी अब तक मेरे अंदर कॉन्फिडेंस नहीं आया है कि मैं आउटडोर शूट के लिए जा रही हूं, तो मैं कहीं पर भी बैठ जाऊं, कुछ भी खा लूं। अभी भी मुझे कोरोना का डर लगा रहता है। जब तक चीजें पूरी तरह सही नहीं हो जाती, तब तक मेरे अंदर यह डर बना रहेगा। यह एक गुजराती फिल्म है। मैंने इससे पहले भी कई गुजराती फिल्में की हैं। 1-2 सीरियल भी किए हैं। लेकिन इसके बाद हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और टेलीविजन में इतना काम रहता था की मुझे गुजराती फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से ब्रेक भी लेना पड़ा था। मेरी यह इच्छा थी कि अगर कोई अच्छी कहानी आती है तो मैं गुजराती फिल्म जरूर करूंगी। हालांकि, अभी इस फिल्म के बारे में ज्यादा नहीं बता सकती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser