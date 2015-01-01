पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोचक किस्सा:जब सुनील शेट्टी को देखते ही उनकी बेटी अथिया 'मेरे दो-दो बाप' चिल्लाने लगती थी, एक्टर ने इंटरव्यू में खुद किया था खुलासा

17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुनील शेट्टी और माना शेट्टी की बेटी अथिया 28 साल की हो गई हैं। 5 नवंबर 1992 को मुंबई में जन्मी अथिया एक दौर में अपने पिता को देखते ही जोर-जोर से 'मेरे दो-दो बाप' चिल्लाने लगती थीं। 2019 में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान खुद सुनील शेट्टी ने यह किस्सा सुनाया था।

हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स से बातचीत में सुनील शेट्टी ने बताया था कि उनकी फिल्म 'गोपी किशन' (1994) का डायलॉग 'मेरे दो-दो बाप' काफी लोकप्रिय हो गया था। उनकी बेटी ने भी यह लाइन बहुत अच्छे से सीख ली थी। वे कहते हैं, "जब भी लोग मुझे पब्लिक में देखते थे तो वे 'मेरे दो दो बाप' चिल्लाने लगते थे। यहां तक कि फिल्म देखने के बाद अथिया भी मुझे देखते ही यही डायलॉग बोलती थी। मैं उसे कहता था, 'नहीं अथिया, यह फनी नहीं है।' उसे यह डायलॉग बहुत पसंद था और वह इसे रिपीट करती रहती थी।"

जिस पर सीन फिल्माया गया, वह बच्चा गुमनाम

सुनील शेट्टी ने इसी इंटरव्यू में कहा था, "मैंने कभी कल्पना भी नहीं की थी कि यह साधारण सा डायलॉग इतना आइकोनिक बन जाएगा। मैं सोचता हूं कि वह बच्चा आज कहां है, जिस पर यह सीन फिल्माया गया था। उसका लुक बहुत ही नॉटी था। लेकिन मुझे उसका नाम तक याद नहीं।"

जन्मदिन पर सुनील ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट

अथिया के जन्मदिन पर सुनील शेट्टी ने इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखी है। उन्होंने एक फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा है, "टिया, जहां मेरी जिंदगी शुरू होती है और प्यार खत्म नहीं होता। हैप्पी बर्थडे मेरी बच्ची। मैं हर दिन जिंदगी का शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मुझे तोहफे में तुम मिलीं।"

अब तक चार फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं अथिया

अथिया ने 2015 में निखिल आडवाणी के निर्देशन में सलमान खान फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म 'हीरो' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था, जो आदित्य पंचोली के बेटे सूरज पंचोली की भी पहली फिल्म थी। इसके बाद वे 'मुबारकां' (2017) और 'मोतीचूर चकनाचूर' (2019) में लीड रोल कर चुकी हैं। 2018 में रिलीज हुई 'नवाबजादे' के गीत 'तेरे नाल नचना' में उन्होंने स्पेशल अपीयरेंस दी थी।

