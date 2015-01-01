पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

65 साल के हुए बोनी कपूर:शादीशुदा होते हुए भी श्रीदेवी को दिल दे बैठे थे बोनी, पहली पत्नी से कहा था-मैं उसके बिना नहीं रह सकता और कर ली दूसरी शादी

3 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने प्रोड्यूसर बोनी कपूर 11 नवंबर को 65 साल के हो गए हैं। उनकी पर्सनल लाइफ की कहानी काफी रोचक है। श्रीदेवी के साथ शादी भी कम चर्चित नहीं थी। बोनी और श्रीदेवी का प्रेम कई टेढ़े-मेढ़े रास्तों से होकर गुजरा था।

दरअसल, शुरूआत में ये एकतरफा प्रेम ही था। भले ही इसकी शुरुआत फिल्म ‘मि.इंडिया’ से हुई हो, लेकिन बोनी, श्रीदेवी के प्रेम में तभी पड़ गए थे, जब वे 1980 के दशक में तमिल फिल्में किया करती थीं।

श्रीदेवी से नजदीकियां बढ़ाने के लिए बेले कई पापड़

बोनी उनसे मिलने के लिए चेन्नई भी गए, लेकिन श्रीदेवी के सिंगापुर में होने के कारण उनसे मुलाकात नहीं हुई। फिर उनकी डेब्यू हिन्दी फिल्म ‘सोलहवां साल’ रिलीज हुई और इसे देखकर बोनी इतने प्रभावित हुए कि उन्होंने तय कर लिया कि वे बतौर निर्माता श्रीदेवी के साथ फिल्म में काम करेंगे। एक दिन वे फिल्म सेट पर उनसे मुलाकात करने पहुंच गए, लेकिन श्रीदेवी ने बताया कि उनका काम उनकी मां देखती हैं।

जब वे अपनी होने वाली सास से मिले तो उन्होंने कहा कि श्रीदेवी फिल्म ‘मि. इंडिया’ में काम तो कर सकती हैं, लेकिन उनकी फीस 10 लाख रुपए होगी। बोनी ने जवाब दिया कि वे 11 लाख रुपए देंगे। श्रीदेवी की मां खुश हुईं और इस तरह बोनी कपूर को अपने प्यार के करीब आने का मौका मिल गया।

उन्होंने श्रीदेवी के लिए खास इंतजाम किए। लेकिन अभी भी बोनी की मंजिल दूर ही थी। इधर, श्रीदेवी मिथुन चक्रवती के प्रेम में थीं और उधर बोनी ने मोना कपूर से अरेंज मैरिज कर ली थी। उसके बाद मिथुन और श्रीदेवी का अलगाव हो गया और बोनी ने फिर श्रीदेवी से अपनी नजदीकियां बढ़ानी शुरू कर दी। वे एक बार उनसे मिलने स्विट्जरलैंड भी पहुंच गए थे।

मां की बीमारी के बाद खत्म हुई थीं दूरियां

इस कहानी में अहम मोड़ तब आया, जब श्रीदेवी की मां बहुत बीमार हुईं और उनका अमेरिका में इलाज चला। इस दौरान बोनी कपूर ने श्रीदेवी का मानसिक, भावनात्मक और आर्थिक रूप से सहयोग किया। उनकी मां का ट्रीटमेंट बिल भी बोनी ने चुकाया। श्रीदेवी उनके इस समर्पण से बेहद प्रभावित हुईं और उन्होंने बोनी के लव प्रपोजल को 'हां' कह दिया।

इधर, बोनी और मोना का कमजोर पड़ता रिश्ता गया। बोनी ने मोना से साफ-साफ कह दिया कि वह श्रीदेवी के बिना नहीं रह सकते। इसके बाद मोना से उनका रिश्ता टूट गया।1996 में आखिरकार श्रीदेवी और बोनी ने शादी कर ली।

दोनों की दो बेटियां हैं जिनके नाम जान्हवी और खुशी कपूर हैं। 2018 में श्रीदेवी की असमय मौत ने बोनी को तोड़कर रख दिया था। वह आज भी कई सार्वजनिक मौकों पर श्रीदेवी को याद कर भावुक हो जाते हैं।

