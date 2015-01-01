पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपबीती:बॉबी देओल की 'आश्रम 2' में नजर आई एक्ट्रेस अनुप्रिया का खुलासा, 18 साल की उम्र में आध्यात्मिक गुरु ने की थी फायदा उठाने की कोशिश

11 मिनट पहले
प्रकाश झा की वेब सीरीज 'आश्रम' और 'आश्रम 2' में नजर आई एक्ट्रेस अनुप्रिया गोयनका ने खुलासा किया है कि रियल लाइफ में एक आध्यात्मिक गुरु ने उनका फायदा उठाने की कोशिश की थी ।

ETimes से बातचीत में अनुप्रिया ने कहा, ''मेरा परिवार उस बाबा पर बेहद विश्वास करता था। मैं भी उसपर विश्वास करने लगी। उनकी बातें तार्किक होती थीं और वह सही बातें कहते थे। वह प्रैक्टिकल लगते थे लेकिन उन्होंने मेरा फायदा उठाने की कोशिश की जब मैं 18 साल की थी। इस वजह से मैं लंबे समय तक डरी-डरी रही।

भगवान का शुक्र है कि मैंने उसे अपना फायदा नहीं उठाने दिया। मैं उससे बचकर निकलने में कामयाब रही। पहले मुझे यकीन नहीं हो रहा था कि मेरे साथ शोषण की कोशिश हो रही है। मुझे इस बात को मानने में वक्त लगा।

शुरुआत में मुझे खुद पर डाउट हो रहा था कि मैं उस पर इतना भरोसा करती हूं और ऐसा नहीं हो सकता जैसा मैं सोच रही हूं लेकिन फिर मुझे धीरे-धीरे समझ आ गया कि उसके इरादे क्या है।''

'आश्रम' में बनीं फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट

वेब सीरीज आश्रम ने बॉबी देओल ने भी आध्यात्मिक गुरु बाबा निराला की भूमिका निभाई है। वहीं, अनुप्रिया, एक फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट नताशा का किरदार निभा रही हैं। अपने किरदार के बारे में एक इंटरव्यू में अनुप्रिया ने कहा था-'फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट नताशा की डिटेक्टिव मेंटिलिटी भी है और वो सिर्फ एक डॉक्टर ही नहीं है बल्कि डिटेक्टिव को भी केस सॉल्व करने में मदद करती है और हमेशा सच का साथ देती है।'

‘पद्मावत’ में आई थीं नजर

अनुप्रिया ने आश्रम के अलावा ‘पद्मावत’, 'टाइगर जिंदा है' जैसी फिल्मों में अभिनय किया है, वहीं 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस' आदि वेब सीरीज ने कहीं ना कहीं खबरों में बनाए रखा और उनके काम की काफी तारीफ हुई।

