करन जौहर का बयान वायरल:जब करन ने कहा था- मैं शाहरुख का बिल्कुल फैन नहीं था, क्योंकि मुझे लगता था कि वे ओवरएक्टिंग करते हैं

23 मिनट पहले
फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर का एक पुराना स्टेटमेंट मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि वे शाहरुख को पसंद नहीं करते थे। क्योंकि उन्हें लगता था कि वे ओवरएक्टिंग करते हैं। करन जौहर का यह स्टेटमेंट उनकी ऑटोबायोग्राफी 'एन अनसूटेबल बॉय' से लिया गया है, जो उन्होंने पूनम सक्सेना के साथ मिलकर लिखी है।

'मैं उनका बिल्कुल भी फैन नहीं था'

करन ने बुक में लिखा है, "शाहरुख 1991 में आए और मैं उनका बिल्कुल भी फैन नहीं था। विडंबना यह थी कि वे मुझे सबसे कम पसंद थे। लेकिन अपूर्व मेहता (करन के दोस्त और अब धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की सीईओ) को वे बहुत पसंद थे। मैं आमिर की टीम में था और वे शाहरुख की टीम में। एक ओर लड़कियां थीं, जो शाहरुख के लिए जुनूनी थीं और दूसरी ओर मेरे जैसे लोग, जो आमिर के लिए पागल थे।"

मुझे 'दीवाना' पसंद नहीं आई थी

बकौल करन, "मैं शाहरुख खान का फैन नहीं था, क्योंकि मुझे लगता था कि वे ओवरएक्टिंग करते हैं। मुझे उनकी 'दीवाना' (डेब्यू फिल्म) पसंद नहीं आई थी और अपूर्व कहता था कि आमिर बोरिंग है। तुम उसके बारे में क्या महसूस करते हो? हमारे बीच आमिर और शाहरुख को लेकर यह झगड़ा चलता रहता था, जैसे कि वे हमारे रिश्तेदार हों और हमें उनकी ओर से उनके समर्थन में उतरना पड़ता था। वे बहुत पैशनेट फाइट्स होती थीं।"

'करन- अर्जुन' के सेट पर पहली मुलाकात

करन जौहर के मुताबिक, उनकी और शाहरुख की पहली प्रॉपर मुलाकात 'करन-अर्जुन' के सेट पर हुई थी। उन्होंने अपनी बुक में लिखा है कि उनके पिता यश जौहर शाहरुख को फिल्म 'डुप्लीकेट' में साइन करना चाहते थे।

जब वे शाहरुख से मिलने 'करन-अर्जुन' के सेट पर गए तो उन्हें भी साथ ले गए। करन की मानें तो वे इस दौरान काफी नर्वस थे और उन्होंने काजोल (जो उस वक्त गीत 'जाती हूं मैं' की शूटिंग कर रही थीं) से पूछा था कि क्या वे भी सेट पर हैं।

करन लिखते हैं, "मुझे लगता था कि शाहरुख एरोगेंट होंगे, लेकिन मिलने के 5 मिनट बाद ही मेरा नजरिया बदल गया था। वे गर्मजोशी से मिले थे।" करन ने लिखा है कि शाहरुख ने उन्हें फिल्मों में आने की सलाह दी थी और उन्होंने कहा था- "नहीं-नहीं, मैं इंट्रेस्टेड नहीं हूं।"

दोनों ने कई फिल्मों में साथ काम किया
करन जौहर ने 1998 में 'कुछ कुछ होता है' से बतौर डायरेक्टर डेब्यू किया था, जिसके हीरो शाहरुख खान थे। इसके अलावा, करन के निर्देशन में शाहरुख ने 'कभी खुशी कभी गम', 'कभी अलविदा न कहना', 'माय नाम इज खान' और 'ऐ दिल है मुश्किल' में काम किया है।

हालांकि, शाहरुख और करन ने पहली बार 'दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे' में साथ काम किया था, जो बतौर डायरेक्टर आदित्य चोपड़ा की डेब्यू फिल्म थी। इस फिल्म में करन ने शाहरुख के दोस्त रॉकी का किरदार निभाया था।

