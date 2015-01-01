पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रियंका का इंटरव्यू वायरल:जब 40 टेक के बावजूद परफेक्ट शॉट नहीं दे पाई थीं प्रियंका, कोरियोग्राफर ने लगा दी थी फटकार

18 मिनट पहले
प्रियंका चोपड़ा का एक पुराना इंटरव्यू सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है।इसमें उन्होंने अपने करियर के शुरुआती दिनों के बारे में बात की। प्रियंका ने 2003 में आई 'अंदाज' से बतौर लीड एक्ट्रेस बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। इसी फिल्म के एक गाने की शूटिंग के दौरान जब 40 रीटेक के बाद भी प्रियंका सही से शॉट नहीं दे सकी थीं, तब कोरियोग्राफर ने उन्हें फटकार लगा दी थी।

कोरियोग्राफर ने फेंक दिया था माइक

प्रियंका ने इंटरव्यू में बताया था, "वह मेरे पहले सॉन्ग्स में से एक था। उस वक्त मुझे बहुत कुछ अचीव करना था। मुझे याद है कि जब 40 टेक के बाद भी शॉट सही नहीं आ पाया तो कोरियोग्राफर राजू खान (सरोज खाना के बेटे) ने अपना माइक फेंक दिया और बोले- तुम मिस वर्ल्ड हो, सिर्फ इसलिए तुम्हे लगता है कि तुम एक्ट्रेस बन सकती हो? जाओ यह सीखकर आओ कि डांस कैसे करते हैं, उसके बाद परफॉर्म करना।"

प्रेग्नेंट ट्विंकल खन्ना वरदान साबित हुईं

प्रियंका ने आगे बताया कि इसी दौरान अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल को लेबर पैन शुरू हुआ तो शेड्यूल कुछ समय के लिए रोक दिया गया। इस समय का इस्तेमाल उन्होंने कथक सीखने में किया। वे कहती हैं, "अगर आप कुछ नहीं जानते, अगर आप किसी चीज को पाने की महत्वाकांक्षा रखते हैं, अगर आप अपनी तैयारी करते हैं तो आप खुद को औरों से बेहतर बना सकते हैं।"

पहली बार अभ्यास का महत्व समझ आया

प्रियंका के मुताबिक, उन्हें कथक पंडित वीरू कृष्णन ने सिखाया था। इसके लिए वे हर दिन 6-6 घंटे अभ्यास करती थीं। एक्ट्रेस के मुताबिक, यहीं से उन्हें अभ्यास का महत्व समझ आया था। क्योंकि कथक सीखने के बाद जब वे सेट पर लौटीं तो पहले से काफी बेहतरीन डांसर थीं।

