फनी किस्सा:जब बचपन में सड़क पर डांस करती सारा अली खान को समझ लिया गया था भिखारिन, लोगों ने दे दिए थे पैसे

एक घंटा पहले
सारा अली खान का एक पुराना इंटरव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में सारा बचपन का एक फनी किस्सा सुनाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं।

सारा वीडियो में बताती हैं, ‘एक बार बचपन में मेरे पेरेंट्स सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह मुझे और भाई इब्राहिम अली खान को वेकेशन पर लेकर गए थे। वह शॉप से कुछ खरीदारी करने के लिए गए और हम दोनों को शॉप के बाहर नौकर के साथ खड़े कर दिया। इस बीच मैंने डांस करना शुरू कर दिया। लोग रुके और मुझे पैसे देना शुरू कर दिया। मैंने भी पैसे रख लिए। ये सोचा कि पैसे मिल रहे हैं, कुछ भी कर लो। करते रहो। मैंने और ज्यादा डांस करना शुरू कर दिया।

जब मम्मी-पापा शॉप से बाहर आए तो हमारे नौकर ने उन्हें ये बात बताई कि लोगों को सारा का डांस पसंद आ रहा था। वह लोगों को बेहद क्यूट लग रही थी इसलिए वो लोग पैसे दे गए। यह सुनकर मम्मी ने कहा-क्यूट नहीं, उन्हें ये भिखारिन लगी, इसलिए पैसे दिए।’

सैफ-अमृता हो चुके अलग

13 साल तक एक-दूसरे का साथ निभाने के बाद सारा के पेरेंट्स सैफ-अमृता साल 2004 में अलग हो गए थे। अमृता से अलग होने के बाद सैफ ने 3 साल तक स्विस मॉडल 'रोसा कैटलानो' के साथ डेटिंग की, लेकिन ये रिलेशनशिप भी लंबे समय तक नहीं टिक पाई और दोनों का ब्रेकअप हो गया। साल 2007 में फिल्म ‘टशन’ के सेट पर सैफ की मुलाकात करीना कपूर से हुई। दोनों 5 साल तक डेट करते रहे। इस कपल ने 16 अक्टूबर, 2012 को शादी की। दोनों अब एक बेटे (तैमूर) के पेरेंट्स हैं।

'कुली नंबर 1' में दिखेंगी सारा

सैफ-अमृता की बेटी सारा ने 2018 में फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। अब उनकी अगले फिल्म 'कुली नंबर 1' है जिसमें उनके अपोजिट वरुण धवन होंगे। फिल्म OTT प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर 25 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी।

