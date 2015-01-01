पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुपरस्टार का फनी जवाब:जब शाहरुख खान ने खुद बताई थी वजह, क्यों वो अक्षय कुमार के किसी फिल्म में साथ नहीं कर सकते काम?

15 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड के दो सुपरस्टार अगर किसी फिल्म में साथ काम करें तो लोगों की इसमें दिलचस्पी जागना लाजमी है। कई बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार्स एक साथ कई फिल्मों में नजर आए भी हैं और इन फिल्मों को दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद भी किया है। लेकिन शाहरुख खान और अक्षय कुमार कभी किसी फिल्म में एक साथ नजर नहीं आए।

कुछ समय पहले एक इंटरव्यू में जब शाहरुख खान से पूछा गया था कि क्या आप अक्षय कुमार के साथ कोई फिल्म में काम करते दिखेंगे तो उन्होंने बड़ा ही फनी और वाजिब जवाब दिया था।

शाहरुख बोले-'हमारी टाइमिंग मैच नहीं करती'

शाहरुख ने कहा था, 'मैं क्या कहूं? मैं उनकी तरह जल्दी नहीं जागता। जब वो जागने वाले होते हैं, मैं सोने जाता हूं। उनका दिन जल्दी शुरू होता है। जब मैं काम शुरू करता हूं, वह पैक-अप करके घर जा रहे होते हैं। मैं रात में जागने वाला इंसान हूं। मेरी तरह बाकी लोगों को रात में काम करने की आदत नहीं हैं।

शाहरुख ने आगे कहा कि अगर उन्हें और अक्षय को कोई साथ में फिल्म में कास्ट भी कर ले तो वो एक-दूसरे से सेट पर मिल ही नहीं पाएंगे। शाहरुख बोले-दोनों सेट पर ही नहीं मिलेंगे। वो जा रहा होगा और मैं आ रहा होऊंगा। मैं अक्षय के साथ काम करना चाहता हूं लेकिन हमारी टाइमिंग मैच नहीं करेगी।

अक्षय ने किया था 'दिल तो पागल है' में कैमियो

अक्षय और शाहरुख ने यश चोपड़ा की फिल्म 'दिल तो पागल है' में काम किया है लेकिन इस फिल्म में दोनों का साथ में कोई भी सीन नहीं था। अक्षय फिल्म में छोटे से कैमियो में ही नजर आए थे। यह फिल्म 1997 में रिलीज हुई थी।

