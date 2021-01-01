पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरीन खान का दर्द:कटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जरीन खान ने कहा, "बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने से पहले, हर कोई मुझसे कहता था कि मैं अपनी मां की तरह दिखती हूं। फिर यहां आने के बाद ही मुझे पता चला कि मैं कटरीना जैसी भी दिखती हूं और ये बॉलीवुड में मेरी एकमात्र पहचान बन गई है।" उन्होंने ये भी कहा, "लोगों को मेरे बारे में अपनी राय बनाने का मौका नहीं दिया गया क्योंकि वीर की रिलीज से पहले ही लोगों के दिमाग में कटरीना-एंगल बैठ गया था। जरीन का मानना ​​है कि कटरीना कैफ कि तरह दिखने की वजह से उनके करियर में काफी मुश्किलें आई हैं।

जरीन ने कहा मेरा चेहरा यूनिवर्सल है

जरीन ने कहा, "लोग अपनी पहचान बनाने के लिए इंडस्ट्री में आते हैं न कि किसी और की किसी और की तरह बनने के लिए। मैंने 11 साल तक बॉलीवुड में अपनी पहचान बनाने के लिए स्ट्रगल किया है। लेकिन आज भी लोग मुझे बॉलीवुड में कटरीना जैसी दिखने वाली के रूप में टैग करते हैं। अगर मैं इस इंडस्ट्री में न होती, तो मुझे ये सुनकर बहुत खुशी होती कि मैं कटरीना कैफ की तरह दिखती हूं क्योंकि वो बहुत सुंदर हैं। जरीन ने खुलासा किया कि उनके अपीयरेंस को बॉलीवुड के अन्य सितारों से भी तुलना किया गया है। कुछ लोग मुझे पूजा भट्ट से मिलती-जुलती कहते हैं, तो कुछ प्रीति जिंटा की तरह कहते हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग सनी लियोन की डुप्लीकेट भी कहते हैं। उन्होंने ने कहा, मुझे लगता है कि मेरा चेहरा यूनिवर्सल है और मैं बहुत लोगों की तरह दिखती हूं। जरीन ने चुटकी लेते हुए ये भी कहा "मुझे ये नहीं समझ आता है कि लोगों को मैं जरीन खान की तरह क्यों नहीं दिखती हूं?"

बताया डुप्लीकेट के साथ कोई काम नहीं करना चाहता

ज़रीन ने कहा कि," स्नेहा उल्लाल, जिन्हें सलमान खान ने फिल्म लकी में लॉन्च किया था। उनको उस समय ऐश्वर्या राय की डुप्लीकेट कहा जा रहा था और इसने उनके करियर को बर्बाद कर दिया था। अमीषा पटेल को अमृता सिंह से मिलता जुलता कहा गया था और हरमन बावेजा को ऋतिक रोशन के डुप्लिकेट का टैग दिया गया था। कोई भी बॉलीवुड में किसी की डुप्लीकेट बन कर नहीं रहना चाहता है और फिल्म मेकर्स भी डुप्लीकेट के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहते हैं। "

2010 में की करियर की शुरूआत

जरीन ने 2010 में फिल्म 'वीर' से अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत की थी। उन्होंने फिल्म वीर में सलमान खान के अपोजिट काम किया था जो कि उस समय की सुपरहिट फिल्मों में से एक थी। बाद में, वे हेट स्टोरी 3, हाउसफुल 2, अक्सार 2 और वाजाह तुम हो जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आईं।

