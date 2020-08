अनुच्छेद 370 हटने का एक साल:'कश्मीरियत' से वापसी कर रहीं जरीना वहाब, डायरेक्टर बोले- अबतक कश्मीर और सेना की नकारात्मक छवि ही दिखाई गई

After sheer efforts, trying to hit the right chord on this subject, we are thrilled to announce the poster of our next short film, ‘KASHMIRIYAT’ starring the one and only, Zarina Wahab ji in a pivotal role.

Releases on 12th Aug 2020 (YouTube)#Kashmiriyat #ShortFilm #ZarinaWahab pic.twitter.com/Ym9aYrIknF