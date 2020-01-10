पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बॉलीवुड में कोरोना वायरस:कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने के बाद बिगड़ गई थी 61 साल की जरीना वहाब की तबियत, ऑक्सीजन पर रखना पड़ा था

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जरीना वहाब को पिछले सप्ताह लीलावती हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था
  • अस्पताल में पांच दिन रहने के बाद रविवार को डिस्चार्ज हुईं जरीना वहाब

दिग्गज अभिनेत्री और आदित्य पंचोली की पत्नी जरीना वहाब को पिछले सप्ताह पांच दिन तक मुंबई के लीलावती हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती रखा गया था। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो 61 साल की एक्ट्रेस कोविड-19 से पॉजिटिव पाई गई थीं। उनकी हालत इस कदर बिगड़ गई थी कि उन्हें ऑक्सीजन लगानी पड़ी थी। हालांकि, वेंटिलेटर की नौबत आने से पहले उनकी हालत में सुधार आना शुरू हो गया था।

जरीना को बुखार और सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी

हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर जलील पारकर ने न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई से बातचीत में कहा, "पिछले सप्ताह 14-15 सितंबर को उन्हें भर्ती कराया गया था। वे कोविड-19 से पॉजिटिव थीं। उन्हें बुखार था और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। मैंने पांच दिन तक उन्हें हर तरह का ट्रीटमेंट दिया। वे ठीक हुईं और घर चली गईं। उन्हें रविवार को डिस्चार्ज किया गया था।"

'अब टेस्ट निगेटिव आने की जरूरत नहीं'

जब डॉ. जलील पारकर से पूछा गया कि क्या डिस्चार्ज होने से पहले जरीना का टेस्ट निगेटिव आ गया था? तो जवाब में उन्होंने कहा, "अब हमें कोविड-19 की नेगेटिविटी की जरूरत नहीं है। यह नियम पहले था। अगर वे पॉजिटिव हैं, तब भी हम उन्हें घर भेज सकते हैं। बस आपको कोविड-19 से पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद पहले दिन से ही 14 दिनों के लिए होम आइसोलेट होने की जरूरत होती है। वे बेहतर थीं, इसलिए हमने उन्हें घर भेज दिया।"

आखिरी बार 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' में दिखी थीं

जरीना आखिरी बार इसी साल की शुरुआत में रिलीज हुई वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' में नजर आई थीं। हिंदी के अलावा उन्हें मलयालम, तेलुगु और तमिल फिल्मों के लिए भी जाना जाता है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें