View this post on Instagram

An attempt to spread awareness by speaking about my experience with Covid-19 with @varundvn ❤️♥️ .. see you at 5 :30 pm . Hope this helps ... #indiafightscorona 🤞🏽💪🏽🙅🏾‍♀️ #CoronaVirus #NoFear #godisgreater

A post shared by Zoa💫 (@zoamorani) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:43am PDT