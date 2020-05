View this post on Instagram

Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmaTherapy

