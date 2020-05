View this post on Instagram

V v fond n precious fun moments with my all time Favourite Kishore da... dressed like an Arab here.... upto his antics as always 🤣... Blessed to have sung with n spent time with him... Love u forever Kishore da 🙏🙏😃💖🙏🌺🙏💖😃!!!

