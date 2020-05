View this post on Instagram

When I make these videos I go through the most difficult exercise as an actor. But who wants to do an easy thing? I love them both. Yet it is great to see #Bittu making so much fun of #Anupam. We all have our own originals within us who are pure, real and unadulterated. It is very important to keep visiting the #Bittus in us once in a while. It keeps one grounded. So Watch, Laugh, Learn and Share!! 😍🤣😎🤓 #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam #Episode3 #LockdownCreativity #ActingClassForMe #DoubleRole

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Apr 25, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT