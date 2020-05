View this post on Instagram

Sometimes It is in situations like these one discovers the importance of relationships, friendships, love, togetherness and bonding. Simplicity of these thoughts hits you harder. I loved reciting these lines. Hope you love listening to them. Enjoy!! 😍 #LockdownThoughts

Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on May 11, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT