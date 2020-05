View this post on Instagram

That is how Sundays n Mondays look like these days! 😂. Kudos to the person who made this meme of me my brother @rajukherofficial. Loved the creativity and humour. Jai Ho! 😍😂🤓🤣 Trivia; This pic was shot at the #PrayerCeremony of our Father's passing away, 8yrs back. You See- Tragedy can turn into humour someday. One has to just wait. Similarity, This #Lockdown period too shall pass.:)

