A friend sent me these pics. These two pictures define ‘Acting’ in the last 45 years. #RobertDeNiro and #AlPacino continue to inspire actors all over the world. They are the reasons I decided to have a formal training at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama to become an actor. . They are the one who inspired me to open my acting school @actorprepares. They both are International Treasure for the world of cinema. May God give them long and healthy life. 🙏😍🎬 #Godfathers

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on May 14, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT