View this post on Instagram

#throwback 1990's look. Photoshoot. @jayeshshethofficial Those days most photoshoots were done by either Jayesh Sheth or Rakesh Shreshta. And of course the inimitable Mickey Contractor. Here with @therealkarismakapoor and the gorgeous Divya Bharti.❤ All three sported curly hair, the look of that decade. The girls wore bright colours and I wore my favourite black! Still remember sobbing when I got the news of Divya passing away. She was such a sweet soul. And I went on later to play Karisma's evil step mom in @dharmesh.darshan beautifully directed RAJA HINDUSTANI for which I was nominated for a Filmfare Award. (Rekhaji got the award, not me!! ) #karismakapoor #photoshoot #rajahindustani #jayeshseth

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on May 10, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT