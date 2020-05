View this post on Instagram

Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever.

