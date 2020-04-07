दैनिक भास्कर Apr 07, 2020, 08:33 PM IST

देश में जारी लॉकडाउन के बीच आयुष्मान खुराना ने मंगलवार को अपने दो फैंस जान्हवी और काव्या का दिन बना दिया। दरअसल इस दिन दोनों लड़कियों की मां मोना शाह का 49th बर्थडे था और उन्होंने आयुष्मान से रिक्वेस्ट की थी कि वे उनकी मां को जन्मदिन की बधाई दें। जिसके बाद एक्टर ने खुशी-खुशी उनकी बात को मानते हुए गिटार पर हैपी बर्थडे गाकर उन्हें विश किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने केक को खूब मिस किया।

बर्थडे विश का वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए आयुष्मान ने लिखा, 'हां हम क्वारैंटाइन हैं, हां हम लॉकडाउन में हैं। लेकिन हम हमेशा खुद को खुश करने के लिए छोटे-छोटे अवसर खोज ही लेते हैं। और आज मुझे वो अवसर जान्हवी और काव्या के अनुरोध से मिला, जो उन्होंने अपनी मां मोना शाह के लिए किया, जो कि अपना 49वां जन्मदिन अपने परिवार के साथ मना रही हैं। मोना मैम ये सिर्फ आपके लिए। और हां मुझे अचानक केक बहुत याद आ रहा है।' वीडियो में आयुष्मान 'हैपी बर्थडे मोना' गाते हुए लड़कियों की मां को विश करते हैं।

Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma’am this one’s for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now 🍰👀

