पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Cardi B Has Apologised After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After She Poses Like Goddess Durga With Shoe

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म का अपमान:अमेरिकन रैपर कार्डी बी ने हाथ में जूता लिए मां दुर्गा की तरह पोज दिया, विरोध के बाद मांगी माफी

23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिकन रैपर कार्डी बी ने सोशल मीडिया पर माफीनामा शेयर किया है। यह माफी हिंदू धर्म की मां दुर्गा के रूप में एक फोटोशूट करवाने के बाद मांगी। दरअसल सिंगर ने एक फुटवियर मैगजीन के लिए हाथ में रीबॉक का जूता लिए यह फोटोसेशन करवाया था। फोटो में कार्डी ने लाल ड्रेस पहना है और उनके हाथ 8 दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जो हिंदू धर्म में मां दुर्गा का स्वरूप है।

वीडियो जारी कर मांगी माफी​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
फोटो के वायरल होते हुए उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जाने लगा। लोगों ने उन पर हिंदू संस्कृति का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया। कार्डी ने एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर किया जिसमें वे कह रही हैं- जब मैंने शूट किया तो मुझे बताया गया कि मैं एक देवी को रिप्रजेंट कर रही हूं, जो शक्ति, नारीत्व और उदारता का प्रतीक है। यह सब मुझे बहुत अच्छा लगा और इसलिए यह फोटो क्लिक किया। अगर लोगों को लगता है कि मैं उनकी धर्म-संस्कृति का अपमान कर रही हूं तो यह जानबूझ कर नहीं किया गया। मैं भी अपने धर्म के लिए इस तरह की चीजें स्वीकार नहीं करूंगी।

कार्डी ने आगे कहा -जब लोग वर्जिन मैरी और जीसस के रूप में कपड़े पहनते हैं, तब वे इसे सुंदर तरीके से करते हैं... लेकिन मैं अपमान नहीं कर रही थी शायद मुझे अपने लेवल पर रिसर्च करना चाहिए था। मुझे माफ करें, मैं अतीत को बदल तो नहीं सकती लेकिन मैं भविष्य के लिए और अधिक शोध करूंगी।

मसीहा की आत्मकथा:दिसंबर में आएगी सोनू की किताब 'I AM NO MESSIAH', प्रवासियों के मसीहा ने लिखी है मदद और उसकी अड़चनों की कहानी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें