थ्रोबैक शनिवार / दीपिका ने आमिर खान के साथ 20 साल पुराना फोटो शेयर किया, बोलीं- तब मैं सिर्फ 13 साल की थी

इस फोटो में आमिर खान के साथ दीपिका का पूरा परिवार दिखाई दिया। दीपिका उनके बाईं तरफ बैठी थी, जबकि दाईं तरफ उनकी मां और बहन थी। (फोटो/वीडियो आमिर खान के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से) इस फोटो में आमिर खान के साथ दीपिका का पूरा परिवार दिखाई दिया। दीपिका उनके बाईं तरफ बैठी थी, जबकि दाईं तरफ उनकी मां और बहन थी। (फोटो/वीडियो आमिर खान के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से)
दैनिक भास्कर

May 16, 2020, 02:55 PM IST

मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने शनिवार सुबह अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर आमिर खान के साथ अपना 20 साल पुराना एक थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर किया। जिसके साथ लिखे कैप्शन में उन्होंने बताया कि उस वक्त मैं सिर्फ 13 साल की थी, और काफी बेढंगी थी। इस तस्वीर में उनके अलावा उनके पिता प्रकाश, मां उज्ज्वला और बहन तनिषा भी दिखाई दे रही हैं।

इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका ने लिखा, 'जबरदस्त याद 1 जनवरी 2000 की। मैं तब 13 साल की थी और काफी अजीब थी। मैं अब भी वैसी हूं। वे लंच कर रहे थे और सिर्फ दही-चावल खा रहे था। मैं भी भूखी थी, जैसी कि मैं हमेशा रहती हूं। लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे ऑफर तक नहीं किया और मैंने भी उनसे पूछा तक नहीं...'। हालांकि उन्होंने ये नहीं बताया कि ये फोटो क्यों और कहां ली गई थी।


कई थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर कर चुकीं दीपिका

लॉकडाउन के दौरान दीपिका अबतक कई थ्रोबैक फोटोज शेयर करते हुए अपने बचपन की यादों को ताजा कर चुकी हैं। हाल ही में मदर्स डे पर उन्होंने अपनी मां उज्ज्वला पादुकोण का आभार जताते हुए अपने स्कूल टाइम का एक फोटो शेयर किया था।

View this post on Instagram

Started young...🙈

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

6 अप्रैल को उन्होंने अपने बचपन के दोस्तों दिव्या और आदित्य के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर की थी


View this post on Instagram

Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 6, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

