दैनिक भास्करMay 16, 2020, 02:55 PM IST
मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने शनिवार सुबह अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर आमिर खान के साथ अपना 20 साल पुराना एक थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर किया। जिसके साथ लिखे कैप्शन में उन्होंने बताया कि उस वक्त मैं सिर्फ 13 साल की थी, और काफी बेढंगी थी। इस तस्वीर में उनके अलावा उनके पिता प्रकाश, मां उज्ज्वला और बहन तनिषा भी दिखाई दे रही हैं।
इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका ने लिखा, 'जबरदस्त याद 1 जनवरी 2000 की। मैं तब 13 साल की थी और काफी अजीब थी। मैं अब भी वैसी हूं। वे लंच कर रहे थे और सिर्फ दही-चावल खा रहे था। मैं भी भूखी थी, जैसी कि मैं हमेशा रहती हूं। लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे ऑफर तक नहीं किया और मैंने भी उनसे पूछा तक नहीं...'। हालांकि उन्होंने ये नहीं बताया कि ये फोटो क्यों और कहां ली गई थी।
Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn't offer and I didn't ask...😄 #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan
कई थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर कर चुकीं दीपिका
लॉकडाउन के दौरान दीपिका अबतक कई थ्रोबैक फोटोज शेयर करते हुए अपने बचपन की यादों को ताजा कर चुकी हैं। हाल ही में मदर्स डे पर उन्होंने अपनी मां उज्ज्वला पादुकोण का आभार जताते हुए अपने स्कूल टाइम का एक फोटो शेयर किया था।
For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)🤣🤣🤣We love you!❤️ #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh @anishapadukone #papapadukone
6 अप्रैल को उन्होंने अपने बचपन के दोस्तों दिव्या और आदित्य के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर की थी
Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan
