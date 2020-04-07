दैनिक भास्करApr 07, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
अपनी पोस्ट में फराह ने लिखा, 'मेरी बेटी अन्या ने पालतू जानवरों के स्केच बनाकर 1 हजार रुपए में बेचन का फैसला किया है। इससे प्राप्त पूरी आय इस महामारी के बीच आवारा जानवरों और बेघरों को खाना खिलाने में खर्च होगी। ज्यादा नहीं वो अभी सिर्फ 12 साल की है... एडवांस ऑर्डर्स के लिए तबू, राजीव मसंद, आरती शेट्टी, शाजिया गोवारिकर आपका धन्यवाद।'
मिल गए ढेरों एडवांस ऑर्डर्स
फराह की इस पोस्ट को पढ़ने के बाद जहां सभी यूजर्स उनकी बेटी की तारीफ करने लगे, वहीं कई सेलेब्स ने इसके लिए उसे एडवांस ऑर्डर भी दे दिया। इस दौरान सानिया मिर्जा, सोनाली बेंद्रे, मनीष पॉल, अदिति राव हैदरी, जोया अख्तर, सोनू सूद और ताहिरा कश्यप जैसे सेलेब्स ने अन्या को एडवांस ऑर्डर दिया। वहीं तबू ने उनकी इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, 'चिन्नू की चांदी'।
डॉगीज की मदद के लिए दे दिए थे गुल्लक के सारे पैसे
हफ्तेभर पहले ही अन्या ने अपनी पिगी बैंक (गुल्लक) की सारी राशि स्ट्रीट डॉग्स के खाने पीने के इंतजाम में खर्च कर दी थी। उसकी दी गई मदद से 30 डॉगीज के हफ्तेभर के खाने का इंतजाम हो गया था। इस बात का पता भी तब चला, जब फराह ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए इस काम में मदद करने वालों को शुक्रिया कहा था।
