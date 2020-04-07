दैनिक भास्कर Apr 07, 2020, 12:41 PM IST

My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she s only 12 yrs old.. ♥️ thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders💕

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT