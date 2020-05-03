दैनिक भास्करMay 03, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
मुंबई. एक्टर नील नितिन मुकेश ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें उनकी डेढ़ साल की बेटी नुर्वी डांस करती दिखी। इस क्यूट डांस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि योयो हनीं सिंह का 'लोका' गाना ही इन दिनों उनकी बेटी का फेवरेट गाना है।
इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए नील ने लिखा, 'दोस्तों आप इस चूहे (नुर्वी) को उसके पनीर (डांस) से दूर नहीं रख सकते। उसका वर्तमान पसंदीदा गाना योयो हनी सिंह पाजी का 'लोका-लोका' है। हम सभी को यह ट्रैक बहुत पसंद है।' नुर्वी फिलहाल 1 साल 7 महीने की है। उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है।
Good morninggggg people ❤️❤️❤️You cannot keep this mouse away from her cheese ❤️❤️. Her current favourite is @yyhsofficial pajis Loca Loca. We all love this track ❤️❤️🤗💃🏻 #weekendcomesoon
A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 28, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT
कुछ ही दिन पहले नील ने अपनी बेटी के साथ 'रामायण' देखते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया था। जिसमें नील अपने पिता का गाना आते ही 'नुर्वी' से पूछते हैं कि ये किसकी आवाज है तो वो बताती है कि ये दादाजी (नितिन मुकेश) की आवाज है।
Like the millions of people in India , I feel blessed spending time showing the RAMAYAN 🙏🏻 to my daughter Nurvi. Video one is where she heard her grandfather, @nitinmukesh9 s voice and it made me so emotional. How we have come a full circle in life. When the son becomes the father. Nurvi loves to watch “BHANJI” ( Bhagvanji) in the second video she is seeing her favourite Sita Maiya 🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻. God Bless all. ❤️🤗 thought of sharing these moments with you all ❤️
A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 19, 2020 at 6:46am PDT