Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Neil Nitin Mukesh shares cute dance video of his daughter Nurvi and writes You cannot keep this mouse away from her cheese.

लॉकडाउन मस्ती / नील नितिन मुकेश की बेटी का क्यूट डांस वीडियो, योयो हनी सिंह के गाने पर झूमती दिखी नुर्वी

नील नितिन मुकेश की बेटी नुर्वी डेढ़ साल की है, उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है। (फोटो/वीडियो साभारः नील नितिन मुकेश के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंस से) नील नितिन मुकेश की बेटी नुर्वी डेढ़ साल की है, उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है। (फोटो/वीडियो साभारः नील नितिन मुकेश के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंस से)
X
नील नितिन मुकेश की बेटी नुर्वी डेढ़ साल की है, उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है। (फोटो/वीडियो साभारः नील नितिन मुकेश के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंस से)नील नितिन मुकेश की बेटी नुर्वी डेढ़ साल की है, उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है। (फोटो/वीडियो साभारः नील नितिन मुकेश के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंस से)

दैनिक भास्कर

May 03, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

मुंबई. एक्टर नील नितिन मुकेश ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें उनकी डेढ़ साल की बेटी नुर्वी डांस करती दिखी। इस क्यूट डांस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि योयो हनीं सिंह का 'लोका' गाना ही इन दिनों उनकी बेटी का फेवरेट गाना है।

इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए नील ने लिखा, 'दोस्तों आप इस चूहे (नुर्वी) को उसके पनीर (डांस) से दूर नहीं रख सकते। उसका वर्तमान पसंदीदा गाना योयो हनी सिंह पाजी का 'लोका-लोका' है। हम सभी को यह ट्रैक बहुत पसंद है।' नुर्वी फिलहाल 1 साल 7 महीने की है। उसका जन्म 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुआ है।

कुछ ही दिन पहले नील ने अपनी बेटी के साथ 'रामायण' देखते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया था। जिसमें नील अपने पिता का गाना आते ही 'नुर्वी' से पूछते हैं कि ये किसकी आवाज है तो वो बताती है कि ये दादाजी (नितिन मुकेश) की आवाज है।

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें