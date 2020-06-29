ट्विटर ट्रेंड पर टॉप 3 में #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR

दैनिक भास्कर Jun 29, 2020, 06:24 PM IST

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मौत मामले का विरोध भी अलग-अलग धड़ों में बंट गया है। एक तरफ जहां कुछ लोगों कह रहे हैं कि नेपोटिज्म से तंग आकर सुशांत ने सुसाइड किया। वहीं बड़ी संख्या में उनके फैंस यह भी आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि सुशांत ने सुसाइड किया ही नहीं। आरोप है कि सुशांत सिंह की हत्या हुई है। अब इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग होने लगी है।

शेखर सुमन ने की सीबीआई जांच की मांग तेज

अभिनेता शेखर सुमन ने भी इस मांग का समर्थन किया है। सुशांत सिंह की मौत के मामले की सीबीआई जांच को लेकर शेखर सुमन एक ऑनलाइन फोरम बनाने के बाद अब बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से मिलने की तैयारी में हैं। वहीं आम लोगों ने ट्विटर पर सुशांत को न्याय दिलाने के लिए मोर्चा खोल दिया है। देश के गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से न्याय की गुहार लगाई जा रही है। ट्विटर पर टॉप 3 में #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

ट्विटर पर इस तरह उठी सुशांत के लिए न्याय की मांग

Sushant's mysterious death is very heart breaking. Mumbai police is calling it a suicide but there are many evidences that clearly show that it was a planned murder. @AmitShah request you to provide a cbi investigation.#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSRpic.twitter.com/VxZFK5S7CY — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@BasChillMaar) June 29, 2020

Lets see how many supporters are there for sushant Singh rajput.

I m from that person.

We need justice for sushant so i request u guys plss make unity together and boycott Bollywood movies. #Rest in peace sushant Singh rajput i wish if u can come back.#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSRpic.twitter.com/yxmr7FRoVg — Nisha 🖤 ( Justice For SSR ) (@Real__Nisha) June 29, 2020

Purest Soul !! @itsSSR



You Will Be Missed Sushant Singh Rajput Sir Always aynd Forever !! You Are Always In Our Prayers and Memories !! #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR@AmitShah



pic.twitter.com/PgtIsDpiJs — 𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐚𝐍 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 (Missing Uh SSR) 😭💔 (@Neil_Panchtilak) June 29, 2020

How helpless his family would have been feeling



after knowing that he has been murdered



but still the police is proving it as plain suicide



they are suffering through a lot...



pain of losing him and the pain of injustice💔💔



let's fight for them 🙏#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSRpic.twitter.com/YkTq1kilLl — JusticeForSSR! (@10SouraDip) June 29, 2020

Sushant championed the cause of women empowerment-



•He teamed up with NITI aayog as a brand ambassador & promoted women empowerment by investing Rs 20 crores in startups by women entrepreneurs.



•He helped train women in self-defence.#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR#cbiforsushantpic.twitter.com/7kkwXjuZK3 — Abhay Thakur (@abhay_QC) June 29, 2020

लोगों का सवाल मौत से पहले विकिपीडिया अपडेट कैसे हुआ?

How could this be possible.A person adding to his Wikipedia page that he died by suicide at 9.08 am.That means someone already knew it before his death that he will commit suicide..

There is something fishy..CBI needs to investigate..#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSRpic.twitter.com/xCNZY8ESR2 — Shruti Jain (@Shrutiiijain) June 29, 2020

How could this be possible.A person adding to his Wikipedia page that he died by suicide at 9.08 am.That means someone already knew it before his death that he will commit suicide..There is something fishy..CBI needs to investigate..#AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR@Neil_Panchtilakpic.twitter.com/n4qB1yOKPk — mamta chandra (@mamtalily) June 29, 2020

