ट्विटर पर सुशांत को न्याय दिलाने की मांग / फैंस ने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से लगाई सीबीआई जांच की गुहार, पूछा- मौत वाली सुबह ही सुशांत का विकिपीडिया अपडेट कैसे हुआ

On Twitter, people asked for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and asked- How was his Wikipedia update before death?
  • ट्विटर ट्रेंड पर टॉप 3 में #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 29, 2020, 06:24 PM IST

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मौत मामले का विरोध भी अलग-अलग धड़ों में बंट गया है। एक तरफ जहां कुछ लोगों कह रहे हैं कि नेपोटिज्म से तंग आकर सुशांत ने सुसाइड किया। वहीं बड़ी संख्या में उनके फैंस यह भी आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि सुशांत ने सुसाइड किया ही नहीं। आरोप है कि सुशांत सिंह की हत्या हुई है। अब इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग होने लगी है। 

शेखर सुमन ने की सीबीआई जांच की मांग तेज 

अभिनेता शेखर सुमन ने भी इस मांग का समर्थन किया है। सुशांत सिंह की मौत के मामले की सीबीआई जांच को लेकर शेखर सुमन एक ऑनलाइन फोरम बनाने के बाद अब बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से मिलने की तैयारी में हैं। वहीं आम लोगों ने ट्विटर पर सुशांत को न्याय दिलाने के लिए मोर्चा खोल दिया है। देश के गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से न्याय की गुहार लगाई जा रही है। ट्विटर पर टॉप 3 में #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

 ट्विटर पर इस तरह उठी सुशांत के लिए न्याय की मांग

लोगों का सवाल मौत से पहले विकिपीडिया अपडेट कैसे हुआ?

