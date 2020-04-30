Change Cookies Settings
नहीं रहे ऋषि कपूर / राहुल गांधी ने कहा- भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह हफ्ता बेहद दुखद, इरफान के बाद ऋषि चले गए; वे अद्भुत अभिनेता थे

ऋषि कपूर का जन्म 4 सितंबर 1952 को मुंबई में हुआ था। लोग उन्हें प्यार से चिंटू कपूर भी कहते थे। ऋषि कपूर का जन्म 4 सितंबर 1952 को मुंबई में हुआ था। लोग उन्हें प्यार से चिंटू कपूर भी कहते थे।
Apr 30, 2020, 10:47 AM IST

मुंबई. अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 साल की उम्र में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। ऋषि लम्बे समय से कैंसर से पीड़ित थे और पिछले साल सितंबर में इलाज कराकर अमेरिका से लौटे थे। उनके निधन पर फिल्म जगत के अलावा खेल और राजनीति से जुड़े लोगों ने भी दुख जताया है।

इरफान खान के निधन के अगले दिन ऋषि कपूर के अवसान को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए डरावना बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए ये एक भयानक सप्ताह है, जिसमें एक और महान अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया। एक अद्भुत अभिनेता, जिनके प्रशंसक अलग-अलग पीढ़ियों के हैं। वे बहुत याद किए जाएंगे।'

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- ये दिल दहला देने वाली खबर

अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसा लगता है जैसे कि हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं, अभी-अभी ऋषि कपूर के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी। ये दिल दहला देने वाली है। वे एक लीजेंड थे, एक महान सह-कलाकार और एक बहुत अच्छे पारिवारिक मित्र। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'

तापसी पन्नू ने कहा- कोई मुझसे कहे यह सपना है 

कुमार विश्वास ने लिखा- आप ने निभाया, दिखाया, सिखाया

