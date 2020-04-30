दैनिक भास्कर Apr 30, 2020, 10:47 AM IST

मुंबई. अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 साल की उम्र में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। ऋषि लम्बे समय से कैंसर से पीड़ित थे और पिछले साल सितंबर में इलाज कराकर अमेरिका से लौटे थे। उनके निधन पर फिल्म जगत के अलावा खेल और राजनीति से जुड़े लोगों ने भी दुख जताया है।

इरफान खान के निधन के अगले दिन ऋषि कपूर के अवसान को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए डरावना बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए ये एक भयानक सप्ताह है, जिसमें एक और महान अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया। एक अद्भुत अभिनेता, जिनके प्रशंसक अलग-अलग पीढ़ियों के हैं। वे बहुत याद किए जाएंगे।'

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- ये दिल दहला देने वाली खबर

अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसा लगता है जैसे कि हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं, अभी-अभी ऋषि कपूर के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी। ये दिल दहला देने वाली है। वे एक लीजेंड थे, एक महान सह-कलाकार और एक बहुत अच्छे पारिवारिक मित्र। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

तापसी पन्नू ने कहा- कोई मुझसे कहे यह सपना है

Ok someone tell me this is a dream ! Pleaseeeee — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

कुमार विश्वास ने लिखा- आप ने निभाया, दिखाया, सिखाया