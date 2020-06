View this post on Instagram

This year has made us realise how much the human race has ill-treated the environment we live in. Decades of misuse and abuse have culminated into the extinction of species, cyclones, earthquakes, ever-increasing signs of global warming, etc. Amid all this, a deadly virus attack has forced us to stay locked up indoors while Mother Nature heals itself. I believe it’s time for us to understand how crucial it is to respect what we have been given as a gift. The environment is not ours to destroy. It’s time we understood that only when we ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’ will we lead happier and healthier lives. This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s pledge to co-exist with all elements of nature, respect every life around us, and take care of what we have before it’s taken away from us. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MotherNature #BeKind #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 #gratitude #blessed #coexist

