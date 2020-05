View this post on Instagram

Major throw back ....This song is from a movie,,,, hossa jeevan ,afrt the wrap up of the last schedule my co star met with an accident and passed away , I was numb with shock for a long time to come ...not to mention it went in history as a great hit ...but what a loss we suffered ......co star ....shankernag #movie#films#actor#songs#music#hit #shankernag #kannada #loss#death#sad#major#back

