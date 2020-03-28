दैनिक भास्कर Mar 28, 2020, 10:35 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. देश में जारी लॉकडाउन के बीच ऋतिक रोशन की पूर्व पत्नी सुजैन ने शनिवार को अपने बड़े बेटे ऋहान का 14वां जन्मदिन मनाया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने बेटे के लिए इंस्टाग्राम पर एक प्यारी सी पोस्ट लिखी, जिसके साथ उन्होंने ऋहान की तस्वीरों से बना एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया। उनकी इस पोस्ट पर कई अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी 'रे' (प्यार का नाम) को बर्थडे विश किया।

सुजैन ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'मेरे बेटे के लिए... हम कहां जाते हैं... कोई नहीं जानता... लेकिन मुझे कहना है कि तुम, तुम्हारे रास्ते पर ही हो, 'वहां' सबसे अच्छा ये है कि वो वहीं है... 14वें जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं, मेरे चमकते सूरज की किरण। आज, कल और इसके भी परे तुम मुझे मेरे अंदर की गहराई तक पाओगे। 28 मार्च 2020, #14 साल #ऐतिहासिक वक्त#प्रकाश की किरण#भगवान का सर्वश्रेष्ठ उपहार#भाग्यशाली हूं कि तुम्हारी मां हूं#देश में लॉकडाउन है#फिर भी हम सेलिब्रेट करेंगे।'

To my Son..🌟where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... 🌎♥️✨✨✨Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. ♥️Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core. ✨✨✨✨✨#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat♥️♥️♥️😇🌍

