Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic "Run Lola Run." Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Feb 17, 2020 at 7:28pm PST