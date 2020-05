View this post on Instagram

The biggest pro of the lockdown is that I get to spend time with my mother, especially on Mother's Day, and treat her to something extremely special. Thank you, Mummy, for everything that you do for me! Tell me in the comments below how are you making your mother's day extra special. Happy Mother's Day! ❤️ @malabargoldanddiamonds #PromiseToProtect #mothersDay #MalabarGoldAndDiamonds

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on May 10, 2020 at 1:26am PDT