हॉलीवुड डेस्क. 'द फ्लैश' सीरीज में यंग बैरी एलन का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर लोगन विलियम्स की मौत हो गई है। लोगन की उम्र 16 साल थी। कनाडाई एक्टरृ लोगन 8 एपिसोड्स तक युवा एलन के तौर पर सीरीज का हिस्सा रहे थे। फिलहाल मौत का कारण पता नहीं लग पाया है। लोगन आखिरी बार फ्लैश सीरीज के दूसरे सीजन के एपिसोड द मैन व्हू सेव्ड सेंट्रल सिटी में नजर आए थे। इसके अलावा एक्टर ने 'व्हेन कॉल्स द हार्ट', 'सुपरनैचुरल' में भी काम किया था।

सीरीज में एलन का किरदार निभाने वाले ग्रांट गस्टिन ने भी विलियम्स के निधन की खबर शेयर की है। उन्होंने एक्टर की मौत पर दुख जताया है। ग्रांट ने लिखा, मैं केवल लोगन के हुनर से नहीं, बल्कि उसके प्रोफेशनलिज्म से भी खासा प्रभावित था। मेरी दुआएं उसके और परिवार के साथ हैं, मुझे पता है कि उनके लिए यह कितना कठिन वक्त है।

Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️

