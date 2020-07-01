दैनिक भास्कर Jul 01, 2020, 06:00 AM IST

सोमवार को मोदी सरकार ने 59 चीनी ऐप्स को देश की सुरक्षा पर खतरा बताते हुए बैन कर दिया। भारत-चीन के बीच बढ़ रहे सीमा विवाद के बाद से ही लगातार चीनी ऐप्स को देश में बैन करने की मांग तेज हो रही थी। हालांकि, सरकार ने भले ही 59 ऐप्स को बैन किया है। लेकिन, सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकतर रिएक्शन टिकटॉक से जुड़े ही देखने को मिल रहे हैं।

टिकटॉक पर लगे बैन को लेकर लोग दो धड़ों में बंट गए हैं। एक पक्ष का कहना है कि टिकटॉक जैसे ऐप्स देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा थे और इनपर बैन लगाकर सरकार ने बिल्कुल सही किया है। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की तरफ से टिकटॉक में काम करने वाले लोगों की नौकरी और आर्टिस्ट का प्लेटफॉर्म छिन जाने की बात कही जा रही है।

यूजर टिकटॉक बैन को बता रहे देशहित में उठाया गया कदम

#चीन_का_काल_मोदी#चीन_का_काल_मोदी#RIPTiktok



Congratulations our Honrable next PM @narendramodi for 2024

2016- Surgical strike

2019- Air strike

2020- Digital Strike

56" ka kamal hai dost ..

This is old pic but good memories now pic.twitter.com/s36ccxOozf — Puneet (@Puneet05125566) June 30, 2020

In India, Army is not just a Security Force,

It is an Emotion. #IndianArmy#RIPTiktokpic.twitter.com/vLSwy4NU6b — DEFENDERS OF BHARAT (@BharatDefenders) June 30, 2020

Wahh Modi jhi Wahh China ki ek bimari tik Tok thi usko toh humesha ke liye khatam kardiya.#RIPTiktok — Ajay Kumar (@AjayKumar_191) June 30, 2020

India 🇮🇳 should consider creating their own #tiktok alternative for its citizens.



The ban is just the beginning against China but as a matter of fact #indian users were first to start on tiktok platform and many have built their careers on it. — [email protected] (@uzayr_) June 30, 2020

बैन के विरोध में यूजर बोले- नौकरी तो भारतीयों की ही जा रही है

It has never been about TikTok or China. It is about the 'free' stage & opportunity given by technology.



A partially blind man from a tribal village, with a hut to live in, could never be admired by thousands in his lifetime, no matter how many gov. schemes we float. — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) June 30, 2020

Banning tiktok doesn't affect china in the slightest. Only people who stand to lose something are the ones employed by tiktok, they will lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic because this buffoon wants to thump his chest and play PM-PM — Gaurav (@GauravIsOK) June 30, 2020

Aise logo ka kya hoga.. Kitne gareeeb log famous hue tiktok pe.. Government ko ye sab b dekhna chahiye.. Ya fir unk job ka intezaam karna chahiye.. Itna asaan nahi h..itne sare fan banana — Afsaaan Khan (@AfsaaaaN) June 30, 2020

Really? Tik tok India is run by Chinese but the employees are indians, tik tok India head who is Indian donated to pm cares , many indians working in tiktok effected if banned, these are job creating apps — kamalakar (@kamal2k22t) June 30, 2020

हमारे जवानों की शहादत का बदला लेने के लिए सरकार द्वारा Tiktok सहित 59 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाने के फ़ैसले पर कुछ लोग टिकटोक यूज़रों का मज़ाक़ बना रहे हैं मगर इन ऐप्स में काम करने वाले लाखों लोगों की नौकरी चली गयी उनके लिए सरकार क्या कदम उठा रही है?



तुम सिर्फ़ नौकरी छीन सकते हो#TikTok — Being_Mu_Salman (@being_mu_salman) June 30, 2020

Faheem wanted to b an actor. Hailing from a remote village in Shopian, tiktok was his only hope to get noticed by Bollywood.



But govt's tiktok ban shattered his dreams. He kept thinking about it. It radicalized him to pick up weapon.



: Barkha's script for next Hizbul commander. — divyam hospital of plastic surgery (@DivyamOf) June 30, 2020

पक्ष - विपक्ष के बीच मजे लेने वालों की भी कमी नहीं

Two minutes silence for them plsss#RIPTiktokpic.twitter.com/YW0obRgzLO — Deepak Jha 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DeepakJha_IAS21) June 30, 2020

A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT whose only job was making TikTOK videos is now jobless

2 Minute SILENCE PELASE pic.twitter.com/WvDbUL0EIL — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 30, 2020

हमारे मोबाइल में पहले से नहीं है टिकटॉक

हमने आज तक कोई भी गेम व टिकटोक नही डाला।

थर्ड पार्टी एप के नाम पर केवल व्हाट्सएप, ट्विटर, फ़ेसबुक, wps ऑफिस, नौकरी.com, लिंकडिन, irctc, ntes व कुछ पेमेन्ट गेटवे एप इंस्टॉल करते। — शांडिल्य सौरभ दीक्षित #राष्ट्रवादी 🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@SaurabhDixitIND) June 21, 2020