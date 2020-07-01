दैनिक भास्करJul 01, 2020, 06:00 AM IST
सोमवार को मोदी सरकार ने 59 चीनी ऐप्स को देश की सुरक्षा पर खतरा बताते हुए बैन कर दिया। भारत-चीन के बीच बढ़ रहे सीमा विवाद के बाद से ही लगातार चीनी ऐप्स को देश में बैन करने की मांग तेज हो रही थी। हालांकि, सरकार ने भले ही 59 ऐप्स को बैन किया है। लेकिन, सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकतर रिएक्शन टिकटॉक से जुड़े ही देखने को मिल रहे हैं।
टिकटॉक पर लगे बैन को लेकर लोग दो धड़ों में बंट गए हैं। एक पक्ष का कहना है कि टिकटॉक जैसे ऐप्स देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा थे और इनपर बैन लगाकर सरकार ने बिल्कुल सही किया है। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की तरफ से टिकटॉक में काम करने वाले लोगों की नौकरी और आर्टिस्ट का प्लेटफॉर्म छिन जाने की बात कही जा रही है।
यूजर टिकटॉक बैन को बता रहे देशहित में उठाया गया कदम
2016 - Surgical strike— Deepak Kaushik (@theIntrepideeps) June 30, 2020
2019 - Air strike
2020 - Digital Strike
That's the power of 56 inch. 💪 #चीन_का_काल_मोदी#RIPTiktok#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai#NarendraModi#pubgbanpic.twitter.com/rmIOPf0ULL
#चीन_का_काल_मोदी#चीन_का_काल_मोदी#RIPTiktok— Puneet (@Puneet05125566) June 30, 2020
Congratulations our Honrable next PM @narendramodi for 2024
2016- Surgical strike
2019- Air strike
2020- Digital Strike
56" ka kamal hai dost ..
This is old pic but good memories now pic.twitter.com/s36ccxOozf
In India, Army is not just a Security Force,— DEFENDERS OF BHARAT (@BharatDefenders) June 30, 2020
It is an Emotion. #IndianArmy#RIPTiktokpic.twitter.com/vLSwy4NU6b
Wahh Modi jhi Wahh China ki ek bimari tik Tok thi usko toh humesha ke liye khatam kardiya.#RIPTiktok— Ajay Kumar (@AjayKumar_191) June 30, 2020
India 🇮🇳 should consider creating their own #tiktok alternative for its citizens.— [email protected] (@uzayr_) June 30, 2020
The ban is just the beginning against China but as a matter of fact #indian users were first to start on tiktok platform and many have built their careers on it.
बैन के विरोध में यूजर बोले- नौकरी तो भारतीयों की ही जा रही है
It has never been about TikTok or China. It is about the 'free' stage & opportunity given by technology.— Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) June 30, 2020
A partially blind man from a tribal village, with a hut to live in, could never be admired by thousands in his lifetime, no matter how many gov. schemes we float.
Banning tiktok doesn't affect china in the slightest. Only people who stand to lose something are the ones employed by tiktok, they will lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic because this buffoon wants to thump his chest and play PM-PM— Gaurav (@GauravIsOK) June 30, 2020
Aise logo ka kya hoga.. Kitne gareeeb log famous hue tiktok pe.. Government ko ye sab b dekhna chahiye.. Ya fir unk job ka intezaam karna chahiye.. Itna asaan nahi h..itne sare fan banana— Afsaaan Khan (@AfsaaaaN) June 30, 2020
Really? Tik tok India is run by Chinese but the employees are indians, tik tok India head who is Indian donated to pm cares , many indians working in tiktok effected if banned, these are job creating apps— kamalakar (@kamal2k22t) June 30, 2020
हमारे जवानों की शहादत का बदला लेने के लिए सरकार द्वारा Tiktok सहित 59 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाने के फ़ैसले पर कुछ लोग टिकटोक यूज़रों का मज़ाक़ बना रहे हैं मगर इन ऐप्स में काम करने वाले लाखों लोगों की नौकरी चली गयी उनके लिए सरकार क्या कदम उठा रही है?— Being_Mu_Salman (@being_mu_salman) June 30, 2020
तुम सिर्फ़ नौकरी छीन सकते हो#TikTok
#PMSpeech#ArnabGoswami#RIPTiktok#KartikAaryan#NarendraModi#PMAddress#PMModiAddrssTheNation#StopBhaashanTakeAction#ModiCARES4Poor#JagameThandhiram#ArnabGoswami#झूठा_मोदी#TikTok#COVAXINpic.twitter.com/tono7ksYpt— Anees Raza (@AneesRaza91) June 30, 2020
Faheem wanted to b an actor. Hailing from a remote village in Shopian, tiktok was his only hope to get noticed by Bollywood.— divyam hospital of plastic surgery (@DivyamOf) June 30, 2020
But govt's tiktok ban shattered his dreams. He kept thinking about it. It radicalized him to pick up weapon.
: Barkha's script for next Hizbul commander.
पक्ष - विपक्ष के बीच मजे लेने वालों की भी कमी नहीं
2 Minutes silence for TIKTOK users who mentioned 'Actors' and 'Star' in Bio..!!— Er Shankar Singh (@SS_Aanjana) June 30, 2020
😄😄😂😂#RIPTiktok#tiktokbanindia#TikTokpic.twitter.com/1CvxsdTHtR
#RIPTiktok इंडिया भी कमाल का देश है..अब देखों यहां जयपुर के युवाओं ने #Tiktok को श्रद्धांजलि दी है... बेचारे अब जो अपने आप को स्टार्स समझ रहे थे, उनका तो सपना देखते ही देखते चूर-चूर हो गया.. pic.twitter.com/kwWC9UKtIF— Love Gaur (@lovegaur3) June 30, 2020
Aab yea kya hai, #RIPTiktokhttps://t.co/7DmyAKRV5j— Sandip Murmu (@SandipM84418986) June 30, 2020
Gang is started.....? 😮#RIPTiktok#TikTok— NAVIN MEHTA 🕉🕉🕉🇮🇳🇮🇳⛳⛳🕯🕯🐅🐅 (@inavinkmehta) June 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/K3SSJYwCXK
Om Shanti @TikTok_IN 🙏 #RIPTiktokpic.twitter.com/UaJHmVFBhv— Prashant RSS (@prashant_RSSorg) June 30, 2020
Two minutes silence for them plsss#RIPTiktokpic.twitter.com/YW0obRgzLO— Deepak Jha 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DeepakJha_IAS21) June 30, 2020
A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT whose only job was making TikTOK videos is now jobless— Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 30, 2020
2 Minute SILENCE PELASE pic.twitter.com/WvDbUL0EIL
हमारे मोबाइल में पहले से नहीं है टिकटॉक
हमने आज तक कोई भी गेम व टिकटोक नही डाला।— शांडिल्य सौरभ दीक्षित #राष्ट्रवादी 🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@SaurabhDixitIND) June 21, 2020
थर्ड पार्टी एप के नाम पर केवल व्हाट्सएप, ट्विटर, फ़ेसबुक, wps ऑफिस, नौकरी.com, लिंकडिन, irctc, ntes व कुछ पेमेन्ट गेटवे एप इंस्टॉल करते।
Problem is not with me.Problem is spreading misinformation.Ban of tik tok is retaliation for whats happening at LAC.Which is a good step taken by govt.I dont have any of these banned apps installed on my phone so i am already doing my bit.dont use social media to spread fake news— Sundar Dasar (@sundardasar) June 30, 2020