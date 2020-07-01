Change Cookies Settings

सोशल मीडिया पर खूब रोना-धोना / भारत सरकार ने बैन लगाया 59 चीनी ऐप्स पर, लेकिन बात हो रही सिर्फ एक ऐप टिक टॉक की

The government banned 59 Chinese apps, but on social media people are only talking about Tiktok.
X
The government banned 59 Chinese apps, but on social media people are only talking about Tiktok.

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 01, 2020, 06:00 AM IST

सोमवार को मोदी सरकार ने 59 चीनी ऐप्स को देश की सुरक्षा पर खतरा बताते हुए बैन कर दिया। भारत-चीन के बीच बढ़ रहे सीमा विवाद के बाद से ही लगातार चीनी ऐप्स को देश में बैन करने की मांग तेज हो रही थी। हालांकि, सरकार ने भले ही 59 ऐप्स को बैन किया है। लेकिन, सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकतर रिएक्शन टिकटॉक से जुड़े ही देखने को मिल रहे हैं। 

टिकटॉक पर लगे बैन को लेकर लोग दो धड़ों में बंट गए हैं। एक पक्ष का कहना है कि टिकटॉक जैसे ऐप्स देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा थे और इनपर बैन लगाकर सरकार ने बिल्कुल सही किया है। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की तरफ से टिकटॉक में काम करने वाले लोगों की नौकरी और आर्टिस्ट का प्लेटफॉर्म छिन जाने की बात कही जा रही है। 

यूजर टिकटॉक बैन को बता रहे देशहित में उठाया गया कदम

बैन के विरोध में यूजर बोले- नौकरी तो भारतीयों की ही जा रही है

पक्ष - विपक्ष के बीच मजे लेने वालों की भी कमी नहीं

हमारे मोबाइल में पहले से नहीं है टिकटॉक

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें