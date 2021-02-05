पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1962: द वॉर इन द हिल्स:जब 3000 चीनी सैनिकों पर भारी पड़े थे भारत के 125 जवान, वेब सीरीज में दिखेगी इस लड़ाई की अनसुनी कहानी

एक घंटा पहले
वेब सीरीज '1962: द वॉर इन द हिल्स' का ट्रेलर सोमवार को रिलीज हुआ है। इस सीरीज के 10 एपिसोड को चारुदत्त आचार्य ने लिखा है और इसका निर्देशन महेश मांजरेकर ने किया है। उन्होंने न केवल युद्ध का खूबसूरती से चित्रण किया है बल्कि सैनिकों के व्यक्तिगत जीवन एवं देश सेवा के लिए उनका बलिदान भी दिखाया है। अभय देओल इसमें मेजर सूरज सिंह का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो 'सी कंपनी' नाम की एक बटालियन का नेतृत्व करते हैं। इस सीरीज में आकाश ठोसर, सुमीत व्यास, रोहन गंडोत्रा, अनूप सोनी, मियांग चेंग, माही गिल, रोशेल राव, हेमल इंगले आदि मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।

सीरीज में 125 सैनिकों की कहानी है जिन्होंने 3000 चीनी सैनिकों का सामना किया था

लगभग 60 साल पहले सैनिकों ने हमारे देश के अभिन्न अंग लद्दाख की रक्षा के लिए अदम्य साहस एवं बहादुरी का परिचय दिया था और ये लड़ाई हम आज तक लड़ रहे हैं। ये 125 सैनिकों की कहानी है जिन्होंने हिम्मत के साथ 3000 चीनी सैनिकों का सामना किया था। उनके साहस ने इस लड़ाई की कहानी बदल दी।

ये कहानी उन हिम्मती सैनिकों की है जिन्होंने बहुत सामान्य युद्ध सामग्री होते हुए भी अपने मुकाबले बहुत ज्यादा संख्या में आए सैनिकों को हमारी सीमाओं में घुसपैठ करने से रोक दिया। ये सेना के इतिहास में सबसे महान मुकाबलों में से एक है।

ये कहानी भारत के इतिहास की समान कहानियों से प्रेरित है और आज के संदर्भ में जब चीनी घुसपैठ के चलते सीमा पर तनाव बढ़ गया है तो ये कहानी हमारे सैनिकों की अजेय बहादुरी की याद दिलाती है।

डॉन ली ने एक्शन सीक्वेंस को कोरियोग्राफ किया

विश्वप्रसिद्ध एक्शन कोरियोग्राफर डॉन ली ने इस सीरीज में सभी एक्शन सीक्वेंस को कोरियोग्राफ किया है और उन्होंने सीरीज में हर सैनिक की लड़ाई का तरीका अद्वितीय रूप में दिखाया है। डॉन ली ने कई शानदार फिल्म जैसे पाईरेट्स ऑफ कैरिबियन, स्टार ट्रेक आदि का डायरेक्शन किया है। ये सीरीज लद्दाख और भारत के दूरदराज के गांवों में शूट की गई है, जिससे ये शो वास्तविक और विश्वसनीय दिखेगा। संगीत कहानी का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। हितेश मोदक ने इस सीरीज के गानों को कंपोज किया है।

