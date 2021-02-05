पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Achievement: Indian Television Academy Gave Ekta Kapoor The Hall Of Fame Award, TV Queen Said I Can't Take This Honor

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अचीवमेंट:इंडियन टेलीविजन एकेडमी ने एकता कपूर को दिया हॉल ऑफ फेम अवॉर्ड, टीवी क्वीन ने कहा- मैं यह सम्मान नहीं ले सकती

16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय टेलीविजन अकादमी पुरस्कार का 20 वां एडिशन कल आयोजित किया गया था। कंटेंट क्वीन एकता कपूर कई सालों से भारतीय टेलीविजन के पीछे की प्रमुख कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर रही हैं। एकता को भारतीय टेलीविजन अकादमी (ITA) पुरस्कारों में 'हॉल ऑफ फेम' पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। देश में कई लोगों के लिए एकता जाना पहचाना नाम रही हैं। उन्होंने टेलीविजन, बॉलीवुड, ओटीटी हर जगह पर अपने कंटेंट को प्रोवाइड कराया है और यही वजह है कि कंटेंट की इस रानी के लिए यह 'हॉल ऑफ फेम' पुरस्कार पुरी तरह से योग्य है।

एकता को मिला हॉल ऑफ फेम पुरस्कार

पुरस्कार को स्वीकार करते हुए एकता ने कहा, "मैं 'हॉल ऑफ फेम' अवार्ड नहीं ले सकती हूं। मुझे लगता है मैंने अभी शुरुआत की है। मेरे लिए ये यात्रा दिलचस्प रही है लेकिन सभी अभिनेताओं को जो मेरी यात्रा का हिस्सा रहे हैं उन सभी को मैं धन्यवाद कहना चाहुंगी। लेकिन दोस्तों मैंने अभी शुरुआत की है।" एकता ने इस आजीवन उपलब्धि पुरस्कार को अपनी यात्रा का हिस्सा बनाने के लिए आईटीए, अपनी फैमिली और दोस्तों को भी धन्यवाद दिया। एकता कपूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर आईटीए को इस पुरस्कार के लिए धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा, "पुरस्कार और प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद"

100 से ज्यादा टीवी शो प्रोड्यूस कर चुकी हैं एकता

एकता कपूर का जन्म 19 जून 1975 हुआ था। वे एक भारतीय टेलीविजन प्रोड्यूसर, फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर और डायरेक्टर हैं। उन्होंने 2017 में ऑल्ट बालाजी को लांच किया था। 2020 में उन्हें पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से भी सम्मानित किया गया था। अभी तक वे 100 से ज्यादा टीवी शो और 30 से ज्यादा फिल्में प्रोड्यूस कर चुकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें