अपना टाइम भी आएगा:शो की शूटिंग के दौरान सेट पर बेहोश हुईं एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का सेन, बिना ब्रेक लिए कर रही थीं लगातार काम

18 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

'बाल वीर', 'झांसी की रानी', 'इंटरनेट वाला लव' और 'देवों के देव महादेव' जैसे शो में नजर आ चुकीं अनुष्का सेन इन दिनों 'अपना टाइम भी आएगा' शो का हिस्सा हैं। शो के सेट से खबर है कि यंग एक्ट्रेस शूटिंग के दौरान सेट पर ही बेहोश हो गईं। सेट पर तुरंत डॉक्टर को बुलाया गया जिसके बाद एक्ट्रेस को कुछ दिनों का ब्रेक लेने की सलाह दी गई है। इसके साथ ही डॉक्टर्स ने अनुष्का को लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत कोविड 19 टेस्ट भी करवाने को कहा है।

मेकअप करवाते हुए हुईं बेहोश

हाल ही में आई टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि अपना टाइम भी आएगा शो के सेट पर अनुष्का सेन अचानक बेहोश हो गई हैं। एक्ट्रेस जब बेहोश हुईं तो वो अपना मेकअप करवा रही थीं। सूत्रों के अनुसार एक्ट्रेस कई घंटों से बिना ब्रेक लिए लगातार काम कर रही थीं जिससे उनकी हेल्थ पर असर पड़ा है। अनुष्का की जांच के लिए सेट पर डॉक्टर बुलाया गया जिसने उन्हें कुछ दिनों के लिए काम से ब्रेक लेने की सलाह दी है।

लक्षण दिखने पर टेस्ट करवाएंगी एक्ट्रेस

रिपोर्ट में सूत्र के हवाले से बताया गया है कि फिलहाल अनुष्का का कोविड 19 टेस्ट नहीं करवाया गया है लेकिन उन्हें सलाह दी गई है कि यदि उनमें कोई लक्षण नजर आते हैं तो वो टेस्ट करवाएं। खबरें ये भी हैं कि अनुष्का को शो से जल्द रिप्लेस किया जाएगा हालांकि इसके पीछे का कारण अब तक सामने नहीं आ सका है।

अपना टाइम भी आएगा शो में अनुष्का रानी का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो कामयाब होने के बडे़ सपने देखती है। रानी का सपना है कि वो अपने पिता के लिए कुछ करे और उन्हें सम्मान दिलाए। अनुष्का के साथ शो में फहमान खान और तनाज ईरानी भी अहम किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं।

